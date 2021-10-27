Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. The open enrollment period began October 15 and ends December 7.
Each week until the December 7 deadline, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.\
Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors President Ernie Wright said that the county supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services, are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations listed below to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here,” Wright said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of the Medicare.”
Last year almost 1,000 participants took advantage of the counseling program.
In 2020, county counselors completed 954 comparisons even in the midst of COVID-19 quarantines. Of them 91 were new to Medicare, 229 elected to keep their current plan, and 634, or 75% of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them an average of $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Wright said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes.
“It’s worth the time,” Wright added.
The locations in each of the participating counties include:
-Pontotoc- Three Rivers PDD, 75 S. Main St., Pontotoc, 662-489-2415;
-Calhoun-CEDA Building (across from Courthouse) , 106 N. Murphree St., Pittsboro, 662-260-2638;
-Chickasaw- two locations: All day Mon, Tues, then Wed 8 - Noon, Okolona Courthouse, 234 W. Main St., Okolona, 662-260-8798; Wed 1 pm - 4:30 pm, then all day Thurs, Friday, Houston Courthouse, 1 Pinson Square, Houston, 662-260-8798;
-Itawamba- ICDC Building, 107 West Wiygul St., Fulton, 662-260-9647;
-Lafayette- Lafayette County Chancery Building, 300 North Lamar Blvd., Oxford, 662-260-9720;
-Lee- Lee County Board of Supervisors Center, 300 West Main St., Tupelo, 662-260-9753;
-Monroe- two locations: Monday, Tuesday, Monroe County Chancery Building, 201 W. Commerce St., Aberdeen; 662-260-9673; Wed., Thur., Fri., Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highland Dr., Amory, 662-260-9673;
Union- Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main, St., New Albany, 662-260-9618.