Beginning in June, Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging will launch its Senior Farmers’ Market Program which will distribute $25 vouchers redeemable for goods sold at farmers markets in the Three Rivers eight county district.
Kelleigh Riddle, Director of the Area Agency on Aging program, said that each Three Rivers county will receive 300 vouchers.
Riddle said that senior adults age 60 and older are eligible to receive the vouchers.
“Each recipient will get five, $5 vouchers, which they can redeem at a farmers’ market,” Riddle said. “They have to sign a small application stating they are at least age 60 and make less than $50,000 a year. The vouchers won’t expire until the end of September 2021.”
“We hope to have the vouchers printed in two weeks.”
Riddle said her office will be working with the supervisors in each county to work out the details for applying for the vouchers and distribution plans.
The Off the Square Market in Pontotoc is scheduled to open on June 5.
Counties receiving the vouchers include Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Lafayette and Itawamba.