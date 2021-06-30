Three towns within Pontotoc County will have a fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 3 for anyone who would like to come out and enjoy the day.
In Sherman festivities start at 4 p.m. with a parade. At 5 p.m. there will be car show with the Sherman Fire Department and at 6 p.m. the kid’s corner cranks up which will feature two water slides, dunking booth, horse shoes and corn hole games. The concession stand will also open at 6. Music will be playing with a live DJ and the fireworks will begin lighting up the sky at 9 p.m.
At Thaxton beginning at 6 p.m. you are invited to bring your lawn chairs to the park and enjoy the music and free hotdogs and hamburgers provided by Thaxton Baptist Church. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. provided by the town.
In Ecru Deals Gone Wild will have a fireworks show after the auction. Park in town where ever you can find a spot as long as you don’t block the fire department.