The bad news is last Wednesday (Oct. 6) CNN’s Wolf Blitzer tweeted a picture of himself from the U.S. Capitol complex. Not another single person was in sight. Blitzer tweeted: “Nine months ago today an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. I walked around the complex today and it was very calm.”
The good news is that all Capitol visitors ran for cover so as not to be seen on CNN.
The good news is the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was slapped with a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration’s “purge” of industry representatives violates federal law.
The bad news is Biden thinks EPA stands for Elderly Person Agency.
The bad news is that so-called art collectors showed up last week at Hunter Biden’s first art exhibition, where some paintings were priced at up to a half million dollars.
The good news is that President Biden has proposed the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service officers to help us keep up with Hunter’s income from his gas consulting and art enterprises.
The bad news is that the debt ceiling agreement reached by Senate Republicans and Democrats will raise the ceiling by $480-billion—the amount needed to get the government through December 3.
The good news is that allegedly St. Peter issued a Heavenly press release reminding us all that “one man’s ceiling is often another’s floor.”
The good news is even Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace figured out that President Biden’s claim that his Build Back Better agenda “costs zero dollars” is “the dumbest spin line I’ve ever heard.”
The best news would be hopefully that Chris Wallace will never moderate another presidential debate.
The bad news is that the recent behavior of Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer in a Columbus, Ohio, bar has cost him the trust of team owner Shad Khan.
Worse news is that Meyer may get a shot at competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”
The good news is that an open microphone sometimes catches the true feelings of politicians who are caught unaware.
The bad news is that an open microphone recently caught President Biden asking a staffer how many zeros were in a trillion. C’mon man I’m just kidding.
The bad news is that many restaurants are losing customers because of the continuing rise of the prices of meats. The cost of beef and veal have increased 12.2%; bacon is up 17%; pork, steak and ribs are 11.3% higher; and fish and seafood prices have gone up 10.6%.
The worst news is I love bacon.
The bad news is that national gasoline price averages are already up 48 percent from a year ago. Per gallon, gas is $4.42 in California; $4.11 in Hawaii; $3.88 in Nevada; $3.85 in Washington and $3.74 in Oregon.
Worse news is that President Biden months ago revoked a key permit shutting down the Keystone pipeline. Do you remember when gas was under $2.00 a gallon?
The terrible news is that Biden wants to fine businesses who don’t mandate that employees get vaccinated. Some hospitals are stupid enough to fire nurses who don’t want to be vaccinated. These nurses and doctors have taken care of COVID patients for almost 20 months. They’ve gone from heroes to zeroes in the eyes of the White House.
Why are the courts ignoring the HIPAA law? Here’s a reminder: The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued the HIPAA Privacy Rule to implement the requirements of HIPAA. The HIPAA Security Rule protects a subset of information covered by the Privacy Rule.
The HIPAA Privacy Rule standards address the use and disclosure of individuals’ health information (known as “protected health information”) by entities subject to the Privacy Rule. These individuals and organizations are called “covered entities.” The Privacy Rule also contains standards for individuals’ rights to understand and control how their health information is used. A major goal of the Privacy Rule is to ensure that individuals’ health information is properly protected while allowing the flow of health information needed to provide and promote high quality health care and to protect the public’s health and well-being. The Privacy Rule strikes a balance that permits important uses of information while protecting the privacy of people who seek care and healing.
The good news is that many Mississippi leaders still obey the law and rights of its citizens.
The best news is I live in Pontotoc, Mississippi—— home sweet home ——, I’m old enough to vote and I’m proud to show my ID at the poll.