Many brides don’t want to throw away the huge bouquet they carried down the aisle, choosing instead perhaps to dry the flowers as a memorial in the years to come of the special moment in time.
So smaller bouquets have been a staple in many weddings for the bride to toss out to the single ladies in waiting.
How do you choose such a bouquet?
Make sure it reflects the colors of your wedding and also make sure there is at least one flower of the same kind that was in your bouquet to provide continuity to the wedding theme. It should also be tied with the same color ribbon that either the bride or the bridesmaids had.
Silk or real?
Isn’t amazing how the silk flowers look so real today? You can choose either for your wedding toss, although the silk ones will probably endure the fall from heights better than the real ones.
Whether you chose silk or real wedding flowers, you should weigh your options and make your choice based on your budget and what type of wedding you are having.
Silk flowers do have the advantage of not wilting, which is something to consider if you are having a warm-weather wedding, because after all this is one of the last things you will do and who wants to catch a bunch of wilted flowers?
Silk flowers are very lightweight, making bouquets much easier to handle and to throw. Can you imagine trying to get that swag of roses over your head to the waiting brides-to-be?
Why does the bride throw her flowers away?
According to brides.com, the bouquet toss tradition is one that has existed for hundreds of years and evolved over time. In this tradition, brides toss their bouquet over their shoulders and into a group of single women. Whoever catches the bouquet is supposedly “next” to walk down the aisle. It usually happens towards the end of the night at the reception, and it can get quite competitive—even dangerous—with elbows and stiletto heels flying around trying to catch the coveted bouquet.
For brides, it’s a way to celebrate their single friends and wish them luck in love. For the lucky lady that catches the bouquet, if she doesn’t meet the partner of her dreams at her friend’s wedding, at least she’ll go home with a gorgeous floral centerpiece.
The tradition of the bouquet toss as we know it today started in England in the 1800s, but the origin of this tradition is even older. Prior to the 1800s, it was considered good luck to simply touch the bride on her wedding day. Hopeful single girls would often rush the bride—crowding her, touching her—in the hopes that a little bit of the bride’s wedding day good fortune would rub off on them and they would soon be married.
As legend has it, some single women would even go as far as to try and take home keepsakes of the bride’s wedding dress as she was walking by. To escape, the bride would often toss the bouquet and run.
While ripping off pieces of someone’s wedding dress might seem over the top today, back then, marriage was often a woman’s only form of upward mobility. Marriage could uplift a woman (and her family) out from poverty, and it was often more so a political and economic move than a romantic one. Single women were quite literally desperate to change their circumstances by marrying a man that could provide for her and her family.
As society has progressed, marriage has become more of a choice for women, so they don’t necessarily need luck. The bouquet toss tradition has endured over the years and evolved into a fun way for a bride to share the spotlight with her single friends.
So enjoy your day by having fun throwing a few flowers away.