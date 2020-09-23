I’m not sure if it was a full moon last week but I ran across a bunch of wild news stories involving animals around the world.
For starters, a man was spotted using a live snake as a makeshift face mask on a public bus in England.
Even I can’t make that up.
The man was taking the bus from Swinton to Manchester with the snake wrapped around his neck when another passenger snapped a photo of the bizarre moment.
British authorities said a snake is not a proper face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jolly good, stiff upper lip, the world is England.
"Government guidance clearly states that this needn't be a surgical mask and that passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana,” a Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said in a statement.
“But while there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin - especially when still attached to the snake," the statement said.
“It might be alright for say,singer Tom Jones, but not some ordinary bloke.”
Officials with the C.D.C and W.H.O. said the effectiveness of boa constrictor skin as a coronavirus mask is still in the early testing stages.
Things weren’t much better in France where authorities reported an 80-year-old man blew up part of his house while trying to swat a fly.
French Police reported a pensioner blew up his own kitchen while trying to kill a fly with an electric bug zapper.
The man was trying to reach the buzzing insect, but he hadn’t planned for the fact that gas was leaking into the property. He waved the bug zapper – which looked like a tennis racket and is designed to burn flies the moment there is contact – but instead of swatting the fly, the hot instrument ignited the gas.
The kitchen and part of the roof was destroyed, but the man escaped serious injury by diving on the floor.
Authorities said the man will be fine but he did need some work on his backhand. The fly reportedly crash landed into some ointment and was seeking an attorney.
Closer to home a Douglasville, Georgia, sheriff’s deputy was serving a court summons at a residence and returned to her vehicle to find a billy goat in the front seat of her patrol car.
The officer said the intruding animal had munched on some paperwork, knocked over a soft drink and then managed to bump the deputy to the ground.
The deputy explained that she often leaves the car door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs. The sheriff’s dept. said the animal is wanted on charges of resisting arrest and failure to obey a law enforcement officer.
The suspect was last seen wearing a Tom Brady t-shirt which said G.O.A.T.
And in Knoxville, Tennessee, the sheriff’s department said they were no longer actively investigating earlier reports of a tiger having been spotted in a rural southwest area of the city.
A tiger expert from the Knoxville Zoo said all of their tigers were accounted for and it’s believed the animal that was spotted may have actually been a bobcat.
However, one UT fan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that LSU Coach Ed Orgeron was spotted eating chicken-on-a-sticker at a convenience store earlier in the week.