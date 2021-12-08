ECRU- North Pontotoc kept it close in the first half, but Ripley took advantage of Viking second-half turnovers to pull away for a 47-26 win last Friday.
Latrell Vance led the game with 19 points and LeBron Vance scored 12 for Ripley. Eli Baker led North Pontotoc with 9 points. “We were down a ball handler with Nash (Guerin) being out and with the kind of pressure they can put on you with their athleticism it made it tough on us with just one point guard,” said North Coach Chris Parman, “I thought Eli (Baker) did a good job handling it but because we had one guy doing it all it caused us some issues.”The Vikings took an 8-7 lead early on behind a basket from Eli Baker but LaTrell Vance knocked down a layup and LeBron Vance added a three pointer plus a layup and one to give Ripley a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The teams combined for 10 points in the second quarter as Ripley held the ball at half court for nearly five minutes. Joseph Spratt hit a long three as time expired with Ripley leading 20-13at halftime. Ripley pressured North early in the third quarter while the Vikings couldn’t buy a basket and the Tigers extended their lead to 33-17 and outscored North 14-9 in the final quarter to finish off the Vikings.“If we cut those turnovers down it would have created more opportunities for us to score,” said coach Parman, “It would have been a closer game down the stretch if a few possessions and shots go our way but overall I thought we executed the game plan pretty well and the guys played hard the entire game