ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings hosted the Tigers of Nettleton last Friday for homecoming. The Vikings and Tigers would provide plenty of action in a very defensive game.
Early in the game, due to injuries at key positions, the Vikings were leaning heavily on the run game. The Vikings running back Drew Winfun and quarterback Reece Kentner would test the Nettleton Tiger defense and find success. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Vikings would run three plays and punt.
On Nettleton’s opening possession, quarterback Braylen Williams hit Jaiden Dillworth for a 13 yard touchdown strike. The Tigers would take the lead 7-0, midway through the first quarter. The Vikings' second possession would see the first of five turnovers derail the offense. Kentner looking for Winn Navarette over the middle had his pass tipped and Tiger defensive back Jayden Hawkins was in perfect position for the interception. Two plays later, it was Hawkins on the receiving end of Williams’s second TD pass of the night.
The Tigers would hold a 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter. The Vikings would get the offense going with runs by Blake McGloflin, Winfun, and Kentner, with the final two yards covered by Winfun for the first Viking score. A Tiger penalty on the PAT, which was half the distance to the goal, allowed the Vikings to attempt a two point conversion, with Winfun again crossing the goal line for a 14-8 score, with just under five minutes to play before the half.
The Vikings defense, which played very well overall, would stop the Tigers cold, when Isaiah Spratt would intercept Williams as he climbed the ladder against the Tiger receiver to high point the football and stop the Tigers on a very promising drive. The Vikings, however, would return the favor on the first play, when Kentner threw his second interception on the night. The Viking defense would return to the field and keep the Tigers out of the end zone as the first half ended 14-8 with the Tigers ahead.
The second half would see the Viking defense force a Nettleton three-and-out, but the Tiger punter would pin the Vikings deep in their own territory to start their first possession of the second half. Reece Kentner would change that on one play, as he kept the ball on a read option and broke through the Tiger defense for the Vikings longest play of the night, scampering 78 yards to setup the Vikings with first-and-goal from the eight. Three plays later, Winfun would plunge the final two yards for the Vikings, as they went ahead 15-14 after the PAT. Nettleton and the Tiger offense would answer the Viking score with one of their own, as Williams connected with Anterion Vinson for a 67 yard touchdown strike for the final score, with just under a minute left in the third quarter.
Kentner and the Vikings would look to answer but see turnovers and penalties kill promising drives. Nettleton would take the win 22-15 in a fourth quarter dominated by both teams’ defenses. The Vikings would force a turnover on downs but another Viking turnover forced by the Tiger defense would end a promising drive. The Viking defense would hold the Tigers out of the end zone, as Frank Stark and Ethan Terry would record back-to-back sacks and force a turnover on downs. The Tiger defense would return the favor by forcing a turnover on downs as the Viking offense was unable to convert a fourth and 8. Nettleton improved to 4-1 on the year behind Williams 334 yards of total offense (17-34 231 yards passing, 13 carries 103 yards rushing) Venson tallies 109 yards receiving and once touchdown, followed by Dillworth’s 81 yards receiving. Coach Keith of Nettleton was proud of his guy’s effort. “We were able to force North out of their heavy package, which worked to our advantage, and it put our athletes in a better position to make plays and we executed on both sides of the ball,” said Keith.
Coach Andy Crotwell of North Pontotoc said his team struggled but he saw some promising aspects to the game. "Injuries forced us to do some things differently than we normally do," said Crotwell. "Each week is a tough opponent, and injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. We had some things not go our way tonight but our guys played hard, we had some bright spots, but unfortunately we came up short tonight.”
The Vikings open division play as they play host to Ripley this Friday. Nettleton faces off with Senatobia in their final non-division game of the season.
