In division 2-4A “aka The Highway 15 division” the Ripley Tigers defeated 21-7 against the North Pontotoc Vikings in the division opener for both teams. Ripley entered the game undefeated and would look to enter the second half of the season with a win. The Vikings (2-3) came in off two consecutive losses to IAHS and Amory in consecutive weeks and looking for a bounce back game.
The Tigers won the toss and deferred to the second half giving the North offense the ball. The Vikings immediately went to work, Reece Kentner opened the game with seven of the first eight plays being passing plays. Kentner would find #80 for ten yards and a first down early as the Ripley defense shut down the Vikings run game early. Kentner next found senior wide out Romeo Cornejo for twenty one yards and another quick first down, however three plays later on first and goal as the Vikings looked to take an early lead, the Tigers would force the first of three interceptions on a tip drill pick in the end zone to thwart the Vikings scoring attempt. Ripley would primarily lean on their running game against a stout Vikings defense. Ripley’s Jaylen Brooks would carry the load as he racked up forty yards rushing before the Vikings defense would force a fumble ending the initial drive for Ripley with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Vikings would take over deep in their own territory but would need only one play to score as Kentner found Winn Navarette for seventy four yards on a deep post route for the Vikings first touchdown of the game. The PAT by Luius Gurerro was good and the Vikings would lead 7-0 with 3:56 left in the first.
Ripley would again look to the ground game but find little success as the Viking defense would hold them in check as Ayden Ellis would come up with a big TFL on second down forcing Ripley to the air where QB Ty Long’s pass fell incomplete forcing a Tiger punt. The Vikings would go three and out and that Viking D would be right back on the field as the second quarter opened for play. The Vikings and Tigers would trade punts for the remainder of quarter until just before the half when Ripley would take over at midfield and get their offense going. Quarterback Ty Long would find Chad Martin for a 23 yard reception followed by a Martin run for 19 yards and the first Tiger touchdown on the night after the PAT was good the Vikings and Tigers would go into halftime knotted at 7.
The third quarter would belong to the Tigers as they would receive the second half kick and waste no time as Brooks would break off runs of two, six, and forty one before two consecutive five yard runs before he found the end zone with 8:58 left in the third quarter, after the PAT Ripley would take a 14-7 lead. The Viking offense would take over at the thirty yard line and look to get momentum back with Drew Winfun starting the drive with a five yard gain then a Kentner to Navarette pass for eleven. Winfun would break a fifteen yard run as the Vikings crossed midfield with eight minutes to play in the third, but penalties would force the Vikings to the air and Ripley would be up to task. Ripley’s Landon Smith would sack Kentner on consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs at the Viking 28. Ripley would see negative plays as the Vikings Frank Stark and Ayden Ellis would have TFL’s on the first two plays of the drive, but on second and twelve from the Viking 40, Long would find Holmes for a 40 yard touchdown pass to take a 21-7 lead on the final play of the third quarter. The fourth quarter would be dominated by both defenses as neither team would find the endzone as Ripley took the win 21-7. The Vikings would tally 294 yards of total offense as Kentner would go 24-44 with 256 yards passing, one touchdown, but would also see three passes intercepted by the Tigers defense. The Tigers would run 49 plays and only tally 233 yards of total offense rushing for 135 yards on the ground lead by Jaylen Brooks with 114 yards and a touchdown. Receiving the Vikings were led by senior Winn Navarette who had five catches for 101 yard and a touchdown but would leave the game in the third with a shoulder injury. Romeo Cornejo would have seven receptions for 76 yards and Drew Winfun would have seven receptions for 34 yards. The Vikings coach Andy Crotwell said after the game that “hey I told the guys we are 0-1, our season is not over, we have to look forward and not dwell on what has happened.” We have to look to next week, get in the film, and look for ways to improve.” “We have had some young players be asked to step up due to injuries, and they are responding.” “I feel like we are making progress, but Ripley has one of if not the best front seven on defense that we have seen thus far and I thought we handled them for about three quarters, but they made some plays in the third that was the difference in the game.” Next up for the Vikings is another division matchup with the Hilltoppers as they travel to Houston Friday night.
