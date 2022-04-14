Spring is finally here! With the arrival of warmer weather comes common chores that we all must tackle. One of these tasks is fire ant control in our lawns. Without proper consideration, these relentless insects will cause unsightly mounds along with serious pain and agony.
Treating fire ants can feel like you are fighting a losing battle. When one mound is removed there are often three ready to take its place. Don’t wave the white flag. You can win this war!
I will discuss how baits and individual mound treatments can be used to provide season long fire ant control. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication, “Fire and Control in Home Lawns.”
Broadcast Bait Treatments
A fire ant control strategy should begin with the use of broadcast bait products. When used properly, baits can reduce the number of mounds by 80 percent. Examples of brand names of effective fire ant bait products include Advion, Amdro, and Extinguish Plus.
To ensure season long control, fire ant baits should be applied in early spring, mid-summer, and in the fall. The easiest way to remember when to apply the baits is to use the holidays – Easter, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.
It is best to apply baits when rain is not forecasted for several days. Dry weather will allow worker ants time to take the bait back to the mound. The insecticide will then be spread throughout the colony. Please note that it can take two to six weeks for baits to finish the job.
For home lawns fire ant baits are best applied using a small hand-held spreader. Most fire ant baits are recommended to be applied at a rate of 1 to 2 1/2 pounds per acre. To spread this small amount of product, it is often necessary to walk fast and turn the spreader handle slowly. It is not important to evenly apply fire ant baits as compared to fertilizer applications. The ants will seek out the bait and take it back to the mound.
Individual Mound Treatments
Broadcast bait treatments will kill most, but not all the mounds in your yard. Those that remain will need to be treated individually.
The quickest way to kill individual mounds is to use liquid drenches that contain permethrin or bifenthrin. Check the product label to determine how much chemical to mix per gallon of water. It is important to thoroughly soak the mound. It can take 1-2 gallons of the mixture depending on the mound size.
Products that contain acephate are effective dry individual mound treatments. Ortho or Surrender are products that contain acephate. The drawback of this product is that it smells bad. Dry mound treatments containing deltamethrin or cyfluthin don’t have the foul odor, but they are not as effective as acephate.
Using the techniques described above will effectively control fire ants in home lawns. Fire ants are very persistent creatures. To eliminate this nuisance, it is important not give up!