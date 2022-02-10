Are you getting anxious to get the 2022 gardening season underway? By using cool season vegetables, raised beds, and gardening containers you can be the first on the block to have fresh home grown produce! The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Mississippi Vegetable Gardener’s Guide”.
Cool Season Vegetables
There are a variety of vegetables that are suited to the normal temperatures of mid-February and early March. The table at the end of this article includes recommended cool season vegetables and planting dates for Pontotoc County. The start date is the first recommended planting date. The end date is the latest recommended date to allow cool season plants to mature before the summer heat arrives. Many cool season plants will have improved success by planting transplants that are started from seed indoors or purchased at a garden center.
Raised beds and Container Gardens
Raised bed and container gardens use soil that is loose and high in organic matter. This improves drainage reducing issues caused by saturated soils that are common during late winter. The need for tractors and expensive garden tillage equipment is also eliminated when raised beds and gardening containers are used. Basic garden equipment including hoes, rakes, and shovels may be all that is needed to prepare the soil for a successful growing season.
Using bagged potting soil or garden soil mixes will promote good plant growth. You can also save money by making your own garden soil by mixing equal amounts of compost, peat moss, and pine bark.
Raised beds and container gardens should be located near a water source and in an area that receives at least six hours of full sun each day. Raised beds and containers can require regular deep watering especially during periods without rainfall.
Building Raised beds
Construction of raised bed gardens is not overly complicated. The simplest form of a raised bed can be made by raking garden soil in pile and creating walkways on the sides. It is often helpful to construct walls around the bed to keep the soil in place and to give it a neater appearance. A variety of building materials including bricks, crossties, landscape timbers, or treated lumber can be used effectively.
The design specifications for raised beds are not set it stone. They can be built to the unique requirements of the gardener that will put them to use.
Raised beds are commonly built to a height of one foot. The height can be increased to accommodate people with physical limitations allowing them to sit in a chair to perform all garden activities. Raised beds that are built to a width of four feet will also allow gardeners to easily reach to the middle of the bed, even while seated. The length of the bed will depend on available space and personal preference. It is reasonable to construct beds with eight-foot lengths to take advantage of common lumber dimensions.
Making Container Gardens
If you would like to avoid a construction project, container gardens could be ideal. The options are endless. Anything that will hold soil can be used as a gardening container. Containers including large flowerpots and livestock feed tubs can be perfect choices for shallow rooted cool season vegetables. Drilling several holes in the bottom of containers improves drainage allowing vegetables to flourish. If extreme cold weather arrives the containers can be moved into a garage or other protected location to ensure plant survival.
Don’t let the cold February temperatures get you down. Make plans for a cool season garden to warm your heart with thoughts of delicious fresh vegetables.