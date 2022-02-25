February is national heart health month. Don’t let February come to an end without thinking about what you can do to keep your heart healthy. Mississippi State University Extension Service Associate Professor and State Health Specialist Dr. David Buys offers the following tips to help keep your heart healthy. The heart is the most vital organ in the body and keeping it healthy can mean a better and longer life. According to Buys, the most common type of heart disease is coronary heart disease. “Coronary heart disease is a condition in which the coronary arteries, or tubes, that take blood to the heart become either partially or fully blocked,” he said. “This is the result of cholesterol or plaque buildup in the arteries. Things that cause this condition are too much fat and cholesterol in the blood, high blood pressure, smoking, and too much sugar in the blood, likely due to diabetes.” Buys said certain types of people are more at risk for heart disease than others, such as women over age 55 and men over age 45. A person whose father or brother had heart disease before age 55, or whose mother or sister had heart disease before age 65 is more at risk. Maintaining a healthy heart can be difficult, but with the right food choices it can be easier. “Stay away from foods with saturated fat and trans-fat, such as fatty meats, fried foods, cakes and cookies,” Buys said. “Reduce salt intake by purchasing low-sodium and ‘no salt added’ items, especially when buying canned soups, vegetables, snack foods and deli meat. Increase fiber intake with things like vegetables, fruits and whole grains.”
Exercise can be time-consuming, but it is essential for helping the heart stay in good condition. “Adults should engage in a minimum of 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week,” said Buys. “Examples include jogging, speed walking, bicycling, Zumba, or other aerobic activities.”
Joining a gym class can be helpful in getting into an exercise routine. However, according to the American Heart Association, any movement that raises your heart rate and challenges your muscles improves cardiovascular fitness. Backyard games like tag or relay races encourage fitness while having fun as a family. For families with very young children, consider walking with the toddler in a stroller.
Walking is the exercise of choice for many because it is free and requires no special equipment other than a good pair of walking shoes. The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of walking per day. However, smaller 10-minute segments at a time count toward the 30 minutes per day total. As we approach spring with longer days and warmer temperatures, it is easier to get up and go outdoors for a walk. For more information on how to live a heart-healthy life, check out resources on the MSU Extension and the American Heart Association web pages.
