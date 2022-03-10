As we become older, taking care of our health becomes more important. Successful aging is characterized by high physical, psychological, and social functioning in old age without major diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Behaviors such as diet, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol intake may have an impact on your quality and length of life. It is never too late to make changes, develop healthy habits, or find a new career or hobby!
Habits for Healthy Aging:
Move: Regular exercise can significantly lower your risk of developing a disease such as heart disease and diabetes. Exercise can also lower stress levels and improve sleep. Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week. Aerobic exercises include walking, swimming, and cycling. It is also important to pair aerobic exercise with some muscle-strengthening activities like weightlifting two days per week.
Maintain a Healthy Diet: Having a well-balanced diet can also play a large role in preventing diseases and staying healthy. A balanced diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and proteins such as seafood and lean meats. Eating a variety of these foods will help ensure you are getting enough vitamins and nutrients each day to support your body.
Drink Water: Staying hydrated has numerous benefits for your body. Water has many important jobs such as aiding with digestion, normalizing blood pressure, cushioning joints, protecting organs, regulating body temperature, and maintaining electrolyte balance. If you do not drink enough water you are at risk of experiencing symptoms of dehydration which may include weakness, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, and dark-colored urine. Generally for a healthy adult, it is recommended to drink half your body weight in ounces. For example, if you weight 150 pounds, you should strive to drink at least 75 ounces, or 9 cups, of water every day.
Limit Smoking and Alcohol Intake: Be mindful of your smoking and drinking habits. Smoking can lead to disease and disability and can harm nearly every organ in the body. Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. Smoking can also speed up the aging process of your skin that can contribute to wrinkles and changes in your skin appearance. To prevent these effects, it is recommended to quit smoking. It is never too late to stop smoking. Resources to quit smoking can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Excessive alcohol intake can cause dehydration and lead to chronic liver problems and nutritional deficiencies. If you are on medication, alcohol may affect how your medications work and may cause serious side effects. The CDC recommends limiting intake to two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less in a day for women when consuming alcohol.
Stay Social: Meaningful relationships and a strong social network can improve both your mental and physical well-being. Make sure to keep in touch with your loved ones and continue to try to meet new people. To meet new people you can attend a local class, join a club, or do some volunteer work.
Challenge Your Mind: It is never too late to try something new. Try out painting, learning a new language, or joining a book club. Keep your mind active daily by doing activities such as reading and completing puzzles. This can help keep your focus and memory sharp as you grow older. Getting out of your comfort zone can keep life interesting and may help you make new friends along the way. People who engage in hobbies and social activities are happier, experience less depression, and live longer.
Get Regular Checkups and Yearly Physicals: Now is the perfect time to make sure you are up to date on all your regular checkups. These would include checkups with your eye doctor, dentist, and physician. Many diseases can be prevented from worsening when caught early. If you are experiencing any kind of symptoms, don’t ignore them. Know yourself and your body well enough to know when something is out of the ordinary.
Be Positive: Keep a positive attitude throughout your life. Mental health plays an important role in healthy aging. Activities that help support your mental health can include activities such as socializing, journaling, meditating, yoga as well as therapy and counseling.
Get enough sleep: Sleep is important for both your physical and mental health. Sleep can lower the risk of heart disease, reduce stress, lower risk of obesity, reduce inflammation from the day’s activities, and improve focus. Adults should aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.
Takeaway
Aging is inevitable and may come with challenges. Some people may find it difficult to embrace the changes that come with growing older. If you are worried or experiencing difficulties, reach out to someone you trust or seek professional help. Successful aging is more about staying healthy and happy rather than trying to prevent wrinkles. As you age, continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle, surround yourself with people you love, and do things that bring you joy.
Written by Dietetic Intern Mikayla Jekabsons and MSU Extension Agent Ensley Howell.