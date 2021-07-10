There is a renewed interest in home food preservation. To ensure that food is processed safely, Dr. Byron Williams, Associate Extension Professor of Food Science with the Central Research and Extension Center in Raymond, Mississippi, stresses the importance of understanding the difference in an electric pressure cooker (such as an Instant Pot) and a pressure canner. Dr. Williams offers the following advice for consumers on the proper use of home pressure cookers and pressure canners:
There are many types and brands of electric pressure cookers available on the market for use in the home kitchen to help prepare quick and delicious meals. While pressure cooking appliances can greatly enhance the speed of meal preparation and create dishes that are juicier and more tender, they are not designed or recommended for home food preservation including canning fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, etc. These appliances are not designed to reach the pressure and extremely high temperatures to can or preserve foods safely. The main food safety concern is Clostridium botulinum spores which can produce a very deadly toxin. If foods are consumed containing the toxin, the illness is botulism, a rare but very serious illness with a high death rate. Unlike traditional pressure canners, many of these electric pressure cookers do not have a pressure gauge so that a proper pressure can be monitored. Processes for jars containing food products require a specific time, temperature and pressure based on specific test data and parameters to make them safe to consume. Currently, USDA and land-grant university food processing specialists do not recommend using electric pressure cookers for home preservation (canning) of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, or other foods.
For traditional home canning, consumers should follow the recommendations from the So Easy to Preserve book by the National Center for Home Food Preservation, various Extension publications, or a trusted and established canning supplier such as Ball, Presto, or Mrs. Wages with a stove top pressure canner device with a pressure gauge.