People often worry about getting sick more during the winter season than any other time of the year. We can’t control the weather or flu season; however, we can control what we eat to support our immune system to help us stay well. Nutrients we receive from food work synergistically in our body. In other words, no single nutrient alone will prevent illness. However, here are a few key nutrients to keep in mind:
Zinc – Zinc is necessary for wound healing as well as the immune system. It is often included as an ingredient in over-the-counter cold medications. Food sources include meats, whole grains, milk, nuts and seeds.
Vitamin A – This vitamin helps prevent infections by keeping our skin, as well as tissues in our mouth, stomach, intestines, and respiratory system healthy. Our body tissue is maintained through the constant building and rebuilding of tissue protein. Food sources of vitamin A include oranges, carrots, apricots, and bell peppers.
Vitamin C – Vitamin C stimulates the formation and function of antibodies and white blood cells. Sources include citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits, as well as kiwi, strawberries, and tomatoes.
Vitamin D – Vitamin D is especially important for immune function. This nutrient helps reduce the risk of infection by regulating production of antimicrobial proteins that can destroy pathogens. Vitamin D is obtained from exposure to sunlight and by consuming fatty fish, egg yolks, and dairy products.
Vitamin E – This vitamin works as an antioxidant to protect the cell membranes from free radical damage. Good sources of vitamin E include seeds, nuts, vegetable oils, and nut butters such as peanut butter and almond butter.
Iron – Iron is essential for immune cell growth and the normal development of the immune system. Food sources of iron include red meat, beans, nuts, and fortified breads and cereals.
It is recommended that nutrients be obtained from foods rather than supplements. However, a multivitamin supplement that provides no more than 100% of the recommended daily allowance is generally safe for most people. Eating for a healthy immune system is really not a lot different than eating for good health in general. Our immune system is very complex. The building and healing of our body tissue requires a consistent supply of nutrients. Strong tissue is the front line of the body’s defense. Our immune system is also influenced by other factors such as stress level, age, amount of sleep, and medical conditions and illnesses. If you are feeling ‘under the weather’ and don’t have an appetite for heavy meals, consume nutrient-rich beverages such as smoothies or hot milk tea to get needed nutrients and to help stay hydrated. Dairy foods contain many of the nutrients needed to support a healthy immune system as well as bone health. Below is a recipe for hot Maple Cinnamon Milk Tea that is nourishing, hydrating, and especially good during the winter months.
Maple Cinnamon Milk Tea
Ingredients
1 1⁄2 cups milk
2 cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 black tea bags
2 cups boiling water
ground cinnamon for garnish
Instructions
Combine milk and cinnamon sticks in a heavy bottom saucepan, bring to a low simmer and let steep for 5 minutes, discard sticks. Meanwhile, bring 2 cups water to a boil and add tea bags. Let steep 2-3 minutes, discard bags. Add maple syrup and vanilla to the steeped milk, stir to combine. Add tea to milk mix, stir to combine. Divide evenly among mugs, garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. Serve immediately. Makes 32 ounces.
