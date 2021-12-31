One of the best ways to celebrate Christmas is have a freshly cut tree on display in your home. You may have asked the question, “What do I do with the live tree now that Christmas is over?” This column will discuss ideas about how to reuse and recycle Christmas trees.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service publications, “Christmas tree recycling develops into new habitat”, “Recycle Christmas trees to benefit gardens, lakes”, and “Managing Mississippi Ponds and Small Lakes”, were used as references.
Religious Symbols
Christmas trees can be used to observe Epiphany. Epiphany, which occurs on January 6th, commemorates the journey the wise men took to visit the Christ child. European Christians were the first to burn their Christmas trees as a symbol of the star that guided the wise men to Bethlehem.
Christmas trees should be burned with care. Always burn the trees in a safe location outdoors. It should be noted that varieties grown in Mississippi are developed specifically not to burn easily.
The Christmas tree trunk can also be fashioned into a cross that can be displayed during Lent. Using the tree in this manner can create a symbolic link between Christmas and Easter.
Tree Pickup
The city of Pontotoc offers a Christmas tree pickup service for its residents. Homeowners are asked to remove the decorations and lights and place the tree at the roadside. The trees will be chipped and transported to the rubbish landfill.
Pontotoc County residents can dispose of their trees at the Three Rivers Landfill Convenience Center. The Three Rivers Landfill Convenience Center address is 1904 Pontotoc Parkway West.
Tree Composting
When pickup is not available, composting the tree is a good option. A tree can be chipped to be used as mulch or compost. If a chipper is not available, the limbs can be removed, and the trunk can be cut into small pieces and placed in a compost pile to rot. After decomposition has occurred, the compost can be used as a nutrient rich garden soil.
Fish and Wildlife Management
Christmas trees can be used to enhance wildlife and fish habitat. If you are an avid bird watcher, turn your Christmas tree into a haven for birds during the coming winter weeks. The tree can be erected in the garden or backyard to be used as a bird resting or feeding area. Bird feeders can be added to attract the birds. When the branches begin to deteriorate, the tree can be placed in a compost pile to complete the decomposition process.
Christmas trees can also be placed in private ponds or lakes to serve as a fish habitat. Christmas trees should not be placed in public lakes or ponds. The trees will provide a shady area for the fish to rest and a place for them to hide from predators or prey. The trees can also create a fish attractor that can increase enjoyment and success.
Three to five trees can be tied together to create the fish habitat. Adding weight to the tree trunks will help them sink to the desired location. The trees should be placed in four to eight feet of water near creek channels, points, or drop-offs.
Remember to mark the location so it can be found during your next fishing trip. Using a buoy, stake, or taking the GPS coordinates can be helpful. The number of these shelters should be limited to one to two per acre of water area. Placing too many fish attractors in a lake will be counter-productive by causing the fish to be spread out.
Properly reusing or recycling Christmas tree can provide enjoyment long after the holiday season has passed. For more information about this topic contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.