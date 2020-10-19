Fall is a great time of year, the leaves begin to change, the temperatures are more bearable, and we get to watch live football.
Not everything is perfect even during fall. When the temperatures drop, insects often invade homes to find warmth. Many homeowners have experienced this firsthand with Asian lady beetles, kudzu bugs, and paper wasps. There is currently a relatively new uninvited guest that is finding its way in homes in north Mississippi.
This pest is the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB). I will describe this pest and discuss methods of control. The information in this column was provided by Mississippi State University Extension Service Entomologist, Dr. Blake Layton.
Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs (BMSB)
A quote used by Dr. Layton says it best; “These things look like regular stink bugs, but they smell worse, and there are so many of them!” Brown marmorated stink bugs are a nonnative insect that has been established in northeastern United States for the last twenty years. BMSB likely migrated to Mississippi by hitchhiking in RV campers and loads of furniture from the northeastern U.S.
BMSB look like native stink bugs, but there are key differences. The most distinguishing characteristic of BMSB are white bands that are visible on each antenna.
BMSB are serious pests in apple and peach orchards. They also feed on a variety of other crops including soybeans, vegetables, and ornamental plants. When the growing season ends BMSB have the potential to enter homes in large numbers.
There have been reports in the northeastern U.S. of thousands of BSMB entering homes at one time. The numbers reported in Pontotoc County have been less dramatic to this point. There have been near one hundred stink bugs reported in homes in our area though. That is more than enough to constitute a problem!
Control
The best control method for BMSB is to prevent them from entering your home. This can be done by using bug proofing techniques. Exclusion methods include sealing all cracks and crevices larger than the width of a quarter. Special attention should be given around doors, windows, siding, utility pipes, and behind chimneys. These areas can be sealed by using screens, weather-striping, wood molding, door sweeps, caulking, and foam sealant. More information about excluding insects from your home can be found in a publication by Dr. Layton located at the following weblink http://extension.msstate.edu/newsletters/bug%E2%80%99s-eye-view/2017/physical-insect-exclusion-vol-3-no-25.
Once the stinkbugs have entered your home the only safe and effective option is to sweep them up or use a shop vacuum. The vacuum canister will need to be washed thoroughly with soap and water to remove the foul smell.
Insecticides are not recommended to be used indoors due to the risk of exposing family members to harmful chemicals with no real benefit. When large numbers of stink bugs gather on the exterior of homes directed insecticide sprays can be used. Insecticide sprays that include the active ingredients zeta-cypermethrin, bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, or cyhalothrin can be used outdoors to treat stink bugs. Always read and follow pesticide labels before application.
Take time to prepare your home as insects seek warm areas to spend the winter months. If you suspect brown marmorated stinkbugs are entering your home please report it to James Shannon by calling 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.