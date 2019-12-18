It is the week before Christmas and all through town, people are scurrying around, getting the final touches for their Christmas traditions.
The Christmas programs this past Sunday were absolutely wonderful. Sunday began the week of really looking at what Christmas is all about and the reason for the season.
if you have not gotten all your Christmas shopping done, don’t fret.
This is the weekend when we take stock of everything we have gotten for our friends and family and go out and pick up that last gift or that last decoration needed to complete the dining table.
Or perhaps, everything is done and you have time to leisurely browse the shops just in case something jumps out to you for the perfect gift, or even better, something for yourself.
This weekend is making the menu for Christmas dinner, baking cookies and candy, wrapping gifts.
There are numerous retail shops up and down main street and scattered all over town in Pontotoc and in Ecru filled with unique shops to explore.
Look back through the Peek into Christmas magazine we published the week of Thanksgiving to find some great gift ideas and places to go that are just down the street from where you live.
Don’t forget things like, a gift certificate to someone’s favorite hair or nail salon.
My TV was tuned into Hallmark for the Christmas movies on Saturday and Sunday afternoon this past weekend.
There is not a lot of differences in the story line.
One likes Christmas, one does not, something brings them together and they show the other the joy of Christmas and they live happily ever after.
I don’t know why I enjoy watching multiple movies with the same story line, but for some reason they have become a Christmas tradition.
Just like watching It’s a Wonderful Life. Christmas would not be the same without watching this timeless movie.
Whatever your Christmas traditions, Tis the week before Christmas, enjoy every minute of this wonderful season.