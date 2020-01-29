IUKA- Tishomingo County's girls jumped out to an big early lead and never looked back in a 58-25 victory over North Pontotoc Friday night.
North's Maddie Guerin started the contest off by draining a 3-pointer, but the Lady Braves proceeded to rip off a quick 9-0 run. Maddie Guerin made it 9-4 when she caught a pass in the lane and knocked down a short jump shot, but Tishomingo County answered with six consecutive points. Clara Garland scored on a putback, Campbell Holly made two free throws, and Jayla Brown hit a layup. The Lady Braves led 17-8 after the first quarter.
Guerin began the second quarter with a 3-pointer as well to cut it to a six-point game at 17-11. Tishomingo got a Madison Bennett free throw and converted a North turnover into a transition runner from Holly. North's Belle Ross received a pass in the post and dished it back out to Kaylee Hargett for a 3-pointer, cutting it to 20-14. North would get to a five-point game when Hargett rolled in a layup on a drive to make it 21-16, but the Lady Braves held North scoreless in putting together a 10-0 run over the final 4:20 of the quarter to lead 31-16 at the half.
The Lady Vikings got two free throws from Anna Brooke Sullivan, a 3-pointer from Kierra Green and a runner from Guerin in the third, but Tishomingo County stayed in control. North was able to get to within 11 points, but the Lady Braves finished the quarter on another 10-0 run over the final 3:30 to pull ahead 44-23. Tishomingo County pulled away farther with a 14-2 fourth quarter.
Earlier in the week the young North girls picked up a big Division 1-4A win by edging past Corinth 46-43 at home.