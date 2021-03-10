To sleep or not to sleep that is the question?
I am amazed at how children can sleep anywhere and in some of the most unusual positions. When I have the grandchildren spend the night with me, I sometimes watch them sleep when putting them to bed. There is no sweeter face than a sleeping child.
If only as adults we could sleep like that.
They go to sleep easily and sleep all night with such peace. I envy that ease and peaceful sleep.
If we as adults can figure out how to turn off all the day’s events and the upcoming days to do list from our minds to give us that peaceful sleep we would be much happier people.
I wonder if our grandparents or great grandparents finished a day’s work on the farm had a hard time sleeping at night. Were there concerns just as consuming as ours.
There are nights that I can fall asleep and have a good night sleep and am much better for it the next day.
There are nights that I can’t turn off my brain to gain that much desired slumber.
Seeing the amount of advertising dollars spend on sleep aids proves there are numerous people with the same issue with sleeping.
I refuse to take medication to sleep. I have, although, tried melatonin and it does help me sleep more soundly but on those nights that I have something on my mind it really does not help.
I know that it is stress or anxiety that keeps me awake at night. Knowing the cause and finding the cure is quite different.
I know the cause of my sleepless nights and most often it is work matters.
In my personal life, I don’t let things keep me up at night. I can go to sleep know that I have done everything I could and have turned any concerns over to God knowing that he will guide me and everything will work out the way it should and in God’s will.
I have not mastered that with my work. I go to bed knowing I have done all I can each day for the paper and the people who I am responsible.
Oh, sleep, how I miss you some nights.