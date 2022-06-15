My wife and I recently spent several days in Branson.
It’s the easiest patriotism we’ve practiced in a long time, as we shall explain later in this column.
Branson, of course, is one of those one word places, which like one-word people -- Elvis, Cher -- need no further explanation. Everyone knows exactly who or what you're talking about.
We've met Pontotoc folks in Branson in years past. We didn't meet any this year, but we saw at last one Pontotoc County tag pass by in the heavy traffic which characterizes the town before and after shows.
Branson is one of those places you can use to begin a conversation with a complete stranger.
Ask any 10 people you've met for the first time if they've been to Branson, and one of them will probably answer in the affirmative.
Others who haven't been will likely have an opinion -- they want to go or know someone who has gone.
Branson's a wonderful place to go. There are generally more than 50 different acts or performances being staged twice daily six days weekly. The humor and language is such that you can take the kids to any of them. Judging from our visit, a lot of folks did.
Good vacations make you glad you went, and eager to go again. This short getaway met those criteria.
We’re so cheap we go during the week, then leave Friday morning. Cheaper rates through the week…
When we got back Friday evening there was the usual post-vacation catch-up work to do: unpack, catch up on the mail and newspapers, start a load of laundry, water the plants, buy the dog back from where we’d boarded him.
Monday morning it was back to business as usual. I was up at 6:30 a.m., did the two miles walking and running with the dog and the step-dog, did the weights, got done about 7:30 a.m. and snarfed chow.
Sandra was already up and headed to the Wellness Center; she eats when she gets back.
Most vacations involve different food, water, beds other than what most folks are used to. The human body isn't happy about being propelled to the vacation site at 70 mph all day, or stuffed into a steel tube and fired there at 600 mph.
It takes awhile to adjust when you return from a vacation. It's a form of jet lag, I suppose, even if there is no jet.
Oh, about that patriotism part.
We’d rather spend our dollars in Branson with folks who appreciate us, and whom we can relate to.
Branson’s not in bed financially with the Chinese, like Disney.
Disney has faced numerous controversies for its connections in China, including its Shanghai Disney Resort that opened in 2016, and criticism for filming parts of the live-action Mulan film in Xinjiang province, where human rights abuses are alleged against the Uyghur people.
We’d rather not spend our money with the Chinese, who hate us and would like nothing better than to destroy our way of life.
We’d rather not give our money to a country we fought in Korea. And there are still plenty of veterans in Pontotoc who helped fight them.
We’d rather not give our money to a country who helped advise the North Vietnamese on the best ways to kill Americans. Those Americans included me from summer 1969 to fall 1970.
We’d rather not give our money to the country that gave us Covid-19.
Well, to borrow a comedian’s catch-phrase, I didn’t mean to get off on a rant…
Anyway, we’re planning to return again to Branson real soon.
Hope we see you there.