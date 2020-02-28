Greeting from Toccopola!
Trailsmen will be at The Fishing Hole last weekend in March.
We want to send Happy Birthday wishes to Joan Collums 2-28, Rosalie Herren 3-1, Ryan Wilson 3-2 and Genie Wendler 3-3.
Toccopola Grocery had a happy winner of a $500 lottery ticket this week-end.
Charlotte Whitworth said they enjoyed having Kay Hodges Smith, her husband Dale, and Dean’s children at the Valentine Banquet Sunday. Everyone had lots of fun and enjoyed the food and fellowship! Larry Chism from New Albany will be their Gideon speaker Sunday at Toccopola Baptist.
One of Toccopolans dear friends, Jannie Boles passed away February 18…I don’t know where to begin telling about my association with Jannie. We worked on every committee in the community together…whether it was a benefit for a person or raising money for ball field, Clinic, Fire Department, Community Center or helping serve with the Christmas Parade. We had lots of fun holding elections together. We shared June apples to dry for those good fried pies she made and we were in Homemakers together.
Jannie was such a sweet, kind and lovely lady…always had a positive attitude. Jannie was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. At Jannie’s Services they stated she had true dedication in her heart for God….her motto was “Whatever you do for the Lord, give it your all”. That was Jannie always giving her all to God! Let’s keep her family and friends in our prayers during this difficult time.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!