Greetings from Toccopola!
Reminder: Book Exchange at Toccopola Community Center Saturday, February 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. We have lots of books….come and join us.
Lola Wilson and I share the same birthday… January 30…I want to wish this beautiful lady a happy, happy birthday!!!! Love you Mrs. Lola…..Happy belated birthday wishes to Khamariah Woods on 1-21 and Happy Birthday wishes to Katelyn Webb 2-5.
Jim and Charlotte Whitworth enjoyed having the grandchildren spend the night this week-end, Mary Kyle Howe and Haizlee Walker. Charlotte wanted to let everyone know that the “Trailsmen Quartet” has a Facebook page. Check it out for upcoming events and available dates.
Donna Patton and lifelong friend Ann Howell from Hattiesburg had supper at Sydnei’s Friday night. They enjoyed visiting and catching up and celebrating the recent birth of Ann’s grandson Andrew Howell.
Brenda Berry attended a Retirement party for Jody Mayfield Thursday night. Jody retired from Deputy and Constable for Lafayette County after 28 years of service. Thank you Jody for your dedicated services and a job well done.
David and Donna Patton, and Marjorie Heard celebrated Melba Heard’s 70th birthday Saturday night with Phillip, Melba, Craig, Lisa, Tyler and Justin Heard and Lauren Patton and Brent Rogers. They ate at Taylor Grocery and then went to Lauren’s house for birthday cake and ice cream.
Bro Tommy and Joan Inmon, Tim and Jennifer Horton, Janet Keniston, Nichole, Leeah and Rosey Carter enjoyed the Goggans cousin’s get together in Southaven Saturday.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!