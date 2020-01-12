Greetings from Toccopola!
This is starting a new year. 2020. Wow! Someone asked me the other day What is your goal for 2020? My goal is simple - keep God first in my life, show my love more, Love God with all my heart, mind and soul, Love my neighbor as myself, Study the Bible more, forgive quicker, accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be with God’s help. I challenge everyone to have that goal for 2020. Happy New Year!
We want to remind everyone of our book exchange each first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Toccopola Community Center. The next one will be Saturday, February 1.
Birthdays and anniversaries that we are catching up on include: Happy birthday to Tiger Carwyle Dec. 22, Jordan Dill Dec. 27, Steve Collums Jan. 1, Valley VanWinkle Jan. 3, Nancy White Jan. 4, Brenda Berry Jan. 5, Delaine Finley Jan. 7 and Betty McLarty Jan 12. Happy Anniversary wishes to Don and Teresa Douglas Jan. 5 and Barry and Ranecia Wardlaw Jan. 7.
Toccopola Church of the LIving God celebrated their fifth Sunday with their fellow saints in Tupelo Sunday, December 29.
There were a lot of holiday gatherings in Toccopola. The crew that daily meets at the Toccopola Grocery decided to have a pot luck birthday supper for those with December birthdays. There were some 37 that attended including family and friends.
Bro. Tommy and Joan Inmon and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a great time together Christmas Eve with 38 in all present at their special gathering.
Per Brenda Berry: We had Christmas with the Hall family just before Christmas, four days with Aunt Marjorie, Neal, Lynn Young and their children in Georgia; at home, Cherie, Gary and Michelle and Billy and I finished Christmas with food, fun and fellowship. Billy and I took Cherie to a basketball game on Sunday afternoon; got some shopping in, saw our new special baby boy, J.R. Lomas (very special family to us.) The best surprise was Gary proposed marriage to Michelle and she said, “YES!” We all love her very much and are very happy for them. It was a great Christmas, faith, family and friends are the best Christmases ever.
Rena Calfee said they had lots of family time over the holidays. Her birthday was December 31. The grand-babies spent Saturday and Saturday night with her. They played Uno, Operation and watched movies. Rena made low and slow beef stew and took food and the babies back to the parents Sunday afternoon. They had a great weekend.
Kim, John and Charter Thornton spent two weeks with C.W. White during the Christmas break. On Christmas Eve, Steve White hosted a family gathering at his house. Attending were: Kim, John and Carter Thornton, C.W. White, Blake and Jace Maples, Niles, Beth, Lola and Nyla Norris and Harley Ann Thorne. Christmas Day the family celebrated at Beth and Niles Norris’. In addition to the ones named above were Jeff, Nicole and Tyler Thorne, Bryan, Julie, Raleigh, Sterling White and Kathy Maples. Later Jeff, Nicole and Tyler Thorne visited with Cecil and Harley Ann Thorne at Toccopola. The week end after Christmas Susan, Mike and Abby Haukapp visited with Susan’s parents, Cecil and Harley Ann Thorne. A fun time, but now back to our regular routine!
Ben and I enjoyed our granddaughter, Catherine from Jonesboro and our daughter, Michelle from Saltillo visit with us Saturday afternoon. Catherine missed our Christmas Eve supper but all of the rest were here, great family time and wonderful memories.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!