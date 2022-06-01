The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, May 23, for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. Margaret Ratliff gave the devotion on Flaws and Faults using Isaiah 55:8-9, Psalms 46:10, 141:3, and 139:23-24. She led in prayer.
The roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting.
Pat Williams gave the Garden report on What to Plant in the Month of June. There is a lot to do in the garden, but at least it can be done at a slow pace. There were lots of suggestions for the month of June.
The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Pollinators. Birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, and other mammals that pollinate plants are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food! There were more interesting facts about pollinators.
The business of the meeting included: Thanking Harley Ann Thorne for working at the flea market, and a reminder if we did not give to the council table, each member use is responsible to donate at least five dollars.. The fair this year is scheduled for July 5 - 9. We need to start preparing for these days. The month of May our project is clothes donation, and the month of June is costume jewelry. In June we will play Bingo with five dollar prizes. It will be fun.
We had a time of fellowship and talked about the world events before dismissing. Our next meeting will be June 27, at 2:00. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us!