The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, December 11, 2022, at 12:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. She did the devotional by reading from Sanctuary by David Jeremiah, “The Cry of Life” using Luke 2:7 and led in prayer.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you