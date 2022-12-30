The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, December 11, 2022, at 12:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. She did the devotional by reading from Sanctuary by David Jeremiah, “The Cry of Life” using Luke 2:7 and led in prayer.
This was the Christmas party day, so no business was discussed until later. A pot luck lunch was shared with delicious food and desserts. After lunch, dirty Santa was played. This is always fun when you can swap your gift if you so choose. There was a great time of fellowship.
We are honored to announce Pam Tallant as a new member. After the party, certificates we passed out from the Awards Banquet for attendance and reading, also for the Award for the Health Report, Secretary book, club of the year book and the Member of the year reward. Angela Coleman brought the items from the Angel Tree child and a picture was made around the Christmas tree.
The meeting was dismissed to meet again in January 23, 2023 at 2:00. The Toccopola Homemakers club meets on the fourth Monday of each month. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us!
