The Toccopola Homemakers Club met for their regular meeting and Christmas party on December 13, at 12:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. There were eight members present. Margie Douglas gave the devotion on a reading from Max Lucado on The Christmas Story and led in prayer.
Everyone enjoyed a pot luck meal with a variety of delicious foods and desserts. After the meal, we played dirty Santa with the Christmas gifts. There were lots of laughs and fellowship. At the close of the meeting, Angela Coleman shared the gifts purchased for the angel tree child, we made a picture around the Christmas Tree.
Our next meeting will be January 24, 2022, at the regular time of 2:00. We welcome visitors and new members. come and join us.
Council meeting
Those from the Toccopola Homemakers Club who attended the council meeting in Pontotoc, on Wednesday, January 5, were: Mary Frances Stepp, Angela Coleman, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the new President, Maria Galloway. She did the devotion reading from Ephesians 2:4-10, and lead in prayer. The roll was called and minutes read by the new secretary, Carol Pierson. The treasury report was handed out.
The President read a memorial recognition for Ms. Alene Hodges who passed away in 2021. Ms. Alene loved the homemakers and the fair each year and was so faithful. Her son received a rose in her memory. There was also a recognition for Service for two ladies who were previous officers, Linda Smith and Mary Frances Stepp. Each one received a plaque for deserved service. Thank you ladies for being so faithful.
Award certificates were handed out for the year of 2021 they included: First Place for Club of the Year went to Hanging Grapes Club, Second Place went to Toccopola Club. First place for Health and Nutrition and Program Leader went to Toccopola Club. Mary Frances Stepp does the Health and Nutrition report and Harley Ann Thorne does the Program Leader report. The judges had made the comment: “Each club is making a difference in their respective communities and taking time to have fun while they are at it. These women are amazing.” Congratulations to all the MHV clubs in Pontotoc county
The business of the meeting included: committee reports, new MHV books for 2022 which are to be picked up, The Northeast Area Meeting to be held in Pontotoc this year in April. It is still not sure if it will be in person or not. The committee for this event will be the Maria Galloway, Mary Frances Stepp, Ina Graham, and Margie Douglas.
Forms for the Fashion Show in March, will be ready at the next council meeting. They will need to be turned in by February 21 to the Extension Office.
After the business of the meeting, Reba Bland from Oxford, talked on the rules for the Secretary book and Program Leader book. Everyone present enjoyed her presentation.
The next council meeting is February 2, 2022, and Reba Bland will do the program again for that day. Beckham club will be the host club.