The Toccopola Homemakers club met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 25, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion from Jesus Always on Heaven using Revelations 21:23,25 and 1 John 1:5. Margie Douglas lead in prayer.
The roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. Margie Douglas read the minutes from the last meeting.
Pat Williams gave the garden report on Uses for Grassclippings. There are many uses, one was that when you leave clippings of an inch or less on the lawn they can quickly decompose, and put nutrients back into the soil where needed. It also retains moisture where it is needed, especially in summer months.
The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on indoor plants “How They Influence our Environment.” House plants can be good for our health. She demonstrated this by making a Terrarium Garden.
The business of the meeting included: a report and pictures from the area meeting, a list of new projects, the flea market on May 7, the next council meeting is May 4 at 10:00 and Stanley Wise will be speaking.
For the balance of the meeting we fellowshipped together and talked about a lot of interesting things. The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month, at the Toccopola Community Center, at 2:00. We invite visitors and new members. Come and join us.