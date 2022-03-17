Those from Toccopola MHV club who attended the council meeting on February 2, at the Extension Office were: Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas. President Maria Galloway called the meeting to order and Sheryl Huey gave the devotion from Jesus Calling and lead in prayer. Carol Pierson called the roll and read the minutes from the last meeting.
The business consisted of Committee reports, Fashion Show on March 2, Northeast Area meeting, and a new council project. After the meeting Maria Galloway did a mini craft on Quilled Valentine Cards. Ina Graham demonstrated how to make tote bags from plastic bags.
The Toccopola Homemakers club met for their regular monthly meeting on February 28, at the Toccopola Community Center at 2:00. The President called the meeting to order and Mary Frances Stepp gave the devotion from “God Hears Her”, using John 21:22, titled “What is That to You”. Margie Douglas lead in prayer.
The roll and volunteer hours were collected by Zeda Woods. There were eight members and one visitor present.
Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting.
The garden report was given by Pat Williams on Gardening Tips and Tasks for our area. Just a few of the ideas were: Apply a layer of mulch around your newly planted shrubs, flowers, and vegetables. Now is the time. To plant lawn seeds if needed.
Check sprinkler systems for any issues and fix, as needed. Remember to water your plants, especially any transplants. There were many more thing to do for this time of year.
The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Common Things Useful Around the House. A few examples were: Dryer sheets can be cut in half, or used more than one time. Coffee filters can be used four or five times.
What about those old towels why not use them for dusting, cleaning the car, or the floors. Old toothbrushes have several uses, cleaning windows seals or cleaning the grout in tiles. There were many more useful things we can use from our homes.
Both reports were very interesting. The business of the meeting included the following. New Year Books were handed out with a schedule for host for each month; a reminder for the fashion show on March 2 which will follow the business meeting; Monday, April 4 is collection for cultural arts, several said they would help; Wednesday, April 6, Toccopola will be the host for council meeting, Angela Coleman will be responsible for the devotion on that day.
Those from the Toccopola MHV club who attended the council meeting in Pontotoc on March 2, 2022 were: Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, Margaret Ratliff, Sally Hope, Pat Williams, Angela Coleman, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the President, Maria Galloway, who also gave the devotion and lead in prayer. Secretary Carol Pierson called the roll and read the minutes from the last meeting. The business of the meeting consisted of the following: A Recognition of Service to MHV past President, Lynda Smith; Committee Reports, Northeast Area meeting on April 22, Council Project, a committee on posters for volunteer week. After the meeting there was the annual Fashion Show. There were two types of entries, those made and those purchased. There was a total of twelve entries. Those with entries were: Jill Westmoreland, Margie Douglas, Brenda Cianciotto, Maria Galloway, Ina Graham, Pat Williams, and Mary Francis Stepp. The ladies had so much fun modeling the items they either made or purchased. A huge thank you to each one. Refreshments were served by Hanging Grapes club. One of our special guest for the day was Sylvia Clark from Mississippi State who shared some things for the upcoming area meeting. We were pleased to have many guest to attend the meeting. The next meeting will be April 6.
Also, the Northeast Area meeting will be April 21, we will discuss more of this at the March Club meeting. The meeting was adjourned to meet again on March 28, at 2:00. We welcome new member and visitors. Come and join us.