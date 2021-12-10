The Toccopola Homemakers club met on November 22, 2021, at 2:00, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Bette Sparks. She read from God's Little Devotional Book. One article she read was "Jesus is a friend who knows all your faults and still loves you anyway" using Romans 8:5, she led in prayer.
Roll was called by Zeda Woods, with 11 members present and a total of 108 volunteer hours.. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on New Medical Miracles which included: the new mRNA Covid vaccines, Prescription only Precivity AD test, New treatment for sickle cell disease, and Big Picture Diabetes Treatment.
The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on information for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter cactus.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on caring for Home Environment. There were many items listed, one being house plants help to purify the air in your home. All the reports were very interesting and informative. The business of the meeting included: the Thanksgiving project, a Report on the Council Planning Committee, and a project for next year. The Christmas Party will be December 13, at 12:00 and it will be pock luck, also bring a $5.00 gift.
After the business of the meeting we had a time of show n tell. This is always a very interesting time. We shared the things we brought and the history behind each one. Some were older items that mean a lot and are very sentimental, new things we are making, or just a talk on how life is different in Mississippi than in other places. The Toccopola Homemakers Club meet on the fourth Monday Afternoon of each month at 2:00, (except in December, see above.) We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us.
Those from Toccopola Homemakers Club who attended the council meeting in Pontotoc on December 1, 2021 were: Mary Frances Stepp, Sally Hope, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the President Lynda Smith. The devotion was given by Maria Galloway of the Algoma Club. She read the words to the song "I Heard the a Bells on Christmas Day," and talked on the things we have to be thankful for, most of all Jesus Christ. Roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Mary Frances Stepp, minutes were read from the last meetings and approved. Pam White gave the treasury report. The business of the meeting included: New Officer were installed for the coming year and Committee Reports were given. A discussion was made for volunteers needed to help with a new 4-H Club beginning In the spring of 2022. Upcoming events were discussed which were the Bodock gifts and the Fashion Show on March 2. The meeting was adjourned at 10:30.