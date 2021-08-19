The Toccopola Homemakers met on Monday, July 26, at the Toccopola Community Center at 2:00. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Margaret Ratliff. She used Micah 6:8, which is one of her favorite verses, and used some wise sayings which we need to put into action. She also gave each one a list of how to be Rich without Money. She led in prayer.
Roll was called by Margie Douglas, with 9 members present with a total of 71 volunteer hours. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting which were approved. Peggy McCarter paid her dues for the present year. There were no visitors.
The Health report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on a very appropriate subject for this time of year, ticks. Ticks pose a greater threat to us than bugs that typically make the headlines such as killer hornets and killer bees, etc. They carry 16 different diseases and of the 6 kinds in America all but one reside in our area. The report told of things we should watch for, and how to take care of ourselves if bitten. We were all itching by the time it was over!
The Garden report was given by Pat Williams, on mulch, how much to use, and how to spread it and what to watch out for. As always, it was very informative. Also in her report was when to start preparing for fall planting.
The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on army worms. Like an army they march at night. The first sign will be patches of brown lawn. These worms feed on corn, plants, ferns, and grass, etc. It can kill grass in 14 days, or less. They feed late in the afternoon and early in the morning. They are heavily in our area now. If you see them there are several insecticides a homeowner can use to take care of the problem.
The business of the meeting consisted of a report from the fair and the blue and red ribbons. For our August club meeting we will have potluck and you can invite a guest. For our September club meeting we will play bingo and again a $5.00 gift. There was a reminder for Holiday House cooking in October.
The demonstration for the month was given by Harley Ann Thorne. She showed an ornamental ball she had made for the fall, and explained how to make it. Margie Douglas show several items she had entered in the fair, and reminded everyone to start preparing for next year.
The meeting was adjourned to meet on August 23, for the picnic, which will be at 12:00 that day only.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet once a month on the fourth Monday, at 2:00., at the Toccopola Community center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us.