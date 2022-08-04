The Toccopola Homemakers club met on July 25, 2022, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. She also did the devotion and led in prayer.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Toccopola Homemakers club met on July 25, 2022, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. She also did the devotion and led in prayer.
The roll was called by Zeda Woods with eight members present and a total of 124 volunteer hours. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp, on Healthy You. Brimming with benefits ice tea is more than a cool remedy for a hot day. Three fast reasons to brew tea, rather than buy bottled: it’s cheaper, you will likely use less sugar, and it is healthier. Bottled tea contains far fewer polyphenois than fresh brewed tea, studies show. And you want polyphenois, because they protect the body from certain diseases. There are several teas to choose from.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Why is Soil Important for Us? Soil puts food on our plates, purifies our water, protects us against flooding and combats drought. It’s also key to tackling climate change as it captures and stores vast amounts of carbon. There is no food security without healthy soils.
Angela Coleman talked about the International Report.
The business of the meeting consisted of collecting items for Banah for the month of July, a thank you for all who worked and helped at the fair. There was no council meeting in July, but for the August council we will play bingo and have a picnic. Food and prizes sounds like a good time! Our August club meeting will be on August 22, at 12:00. This is picnic month so bring food! We can also invite our husbands to this meeting. In September we will collect dues for the year.
After the business of the meeting Margie Douglas did a show n tell of wind chimes she had made from small clay pots. She had painted and decorated them with different things.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month, at the Toccopola Community Center at 2:00. We welcome visitors and new members.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.