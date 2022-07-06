The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. She did the devotion from Devotions from the Kitchen Table , using 1 Timothy 6:11, and led in prayer.
Roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on 22 Secrets to Help You Transform Your Life - from the Arthritis Foundation. There were 22 listed here are a few: put clear tape (not magnetic strip) on credit cards to make them easier to grasp out of your wallet. Be sure to take any drugs that cause drowsiness or nausea at night, the others are best taken in the morning. Another was to serve right-size portions. It was very interesting and informative.
The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on Garden To Do List for July. If the weather turns dry, avoid fertilizing your plants. It will further stress your plants to put energy into new growth during periods of drought. You can protect your energizing corn crop from critters by placing a paper bag over each ear of corn. Secure the bag with a rubber band, do this just as the corn begins to mature. Remove the bag once the corn is ripe. Another suggestion was to raise your blade on the lawn mower. The tall grass will keep roots cool and conserve moisture - a must during hot dry weather typical of July. There were several others, also, the hot days of summer are upon us, which means we are having plenty of hot weather.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne. This month each gave some changes we have seen in our lives. One was DDT and how it was used and now the dangers it causes. Another was not to drink from the water hose because of the material it is made of. Another was that it seems like Spring ones later each year and there are so many storms.
The business of the meeting included plans for the fair on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. We collected jewelry for the nursing home and sent two get well cards.
After the business we played bingo. This is always fun. Everyone was pleased with their treasures.
The Toccopola Homemakers club meet on the fourth Monday of each on the at 2:00, at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members, come and join us.