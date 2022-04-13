The Toccopola Homemakers club met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 28 at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. Margie Douglas gave the devotion from the book, “Devotions from the Kitchen Table” using Romans 3:10 and Ecclesiastes 7:20 with the title “Crumbs Under the Table” , she led in prayer.
The roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. There were nine members present. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting which were approved. The health report was given by Mary Frances Stepp, on The Power of Sleep. As we age it seems like we get less sleep or are unable to sleep. The author recommended turning off our mobile devices at least a half hour before bedtime, develop a daytime exercise routine to help our bodies fall asleep and stay asleep. Also I in the report was “Go Nuts for Health “. It recommended that instead of snacking on chips, try cashews and other nuts, in moderation of course.
Pat Williams gave the garden report on greenhouses, titled “Backyard, This is Why Greenhouses are called Greenhouses. Just like the title it means a place for raising green plants. It can be very simple or very expensive. They were introduced in the 1800’s but only came into common everyday use in the 1960’s. Early greenhouses were made from glass, but it was so expensive, modern greenhouses use something much more economical.
The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Salmon. Salmon is very low in saturated fat and a good source of protein. For 3 or 4 ounce serving it could be as low as 200 calories. It is also good for the environment for feeding bears, fertilizer, spawning encourages tree growth, just to name a few benefits for the environment. Salmon can be farm raised or raised wild. For eating, probably we would want to use farmed grown Salmon.
The business of the meeting included cultural arts entries are due Monday, April 4, from 9 till 12. Several will go to this. The monthly Council meeting is April 6 and we host this meeting. There was mention of the Area meeting, council projects, and club projects.
Mary Frances Stepp told of a special garden she and others had made in memory of her husband, Gene Stepp. She brought a flower from the garden, which was a tulip, but a different kind than we are used to. She also showed us a picture of the garden, it was very pretty.
Harley Ann Thorne gave the demonstration on an Easter centerpiece. She used a clear glass tube vase with a smaller one inside, on the bottom was easter grass with Easter eggs all around. In the small vase she used pyrus buds and red bud blooms with greenery. It was simple way to decorate and lovely to look at.
Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome new members and visitors
Those from Toccopola Homemakers club who worked at the cultural arts sign in day were: Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, Margaret Ratliff, and Margie Douglas. We got to see lots of lovely homemade items and fellowshipped with the ones who made them.
April 6: was council meeting in Pontotoc, those attending were: Mary Frances Stepp, Sally Hope, Angela Coleman, Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, Margaret Ratliff, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the President, Maria Galloway. Angela Coleman gave the devotion from Jesus Always, and led in prayer. Secretary, Carol Pierson called the roll, collected volunteer hours and read the minutes.
The business of the meeting consisted of the following: committee reports, MHV week, the flea market on the first Saturday in May on the court square, the area meeting on April 21. The registration begins at 9:00, those in the fashion revue will need to be there at 8:30, the meeting starts at 10:00. Each club is responsible for one door prize. There was a discussion on the cultural arts.
The program for the month was Drug Recognition, Child Abuse, and Safety. It was very informative about what was happening in our county and how to help.