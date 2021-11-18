The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday afternoon, October 25, 2021, at the Toccopola Community center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Angela Coleman. She used an article titled, "What We Need to Remember to Never Forget" by Alicia Bruxvoort, using the Scripture from Joshua 4:20. She led in prayer.
Roll was called by Zeda Woods, with 9 members present and a total of 118 volunteer hours. The minutes from the September meeting were read by Harley Ann Thorne.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on "Long in the Tooth." This told of eight things we need to prepare for as we age. This included the following: arthritis, bleeding gums, cavities, taste buds, dry mouth, tongue, and seeing the dentist.
The garden report was given by Pat Williams of tending to Roses for this time of year. Do not prune during the current months but wait until January and February. Do not trim a rose in the first year, their root system needs to be stable before pruning. There were many other important tips for your rose garden.
The Environmental report was was given by Harley Ann Thorne on current problems in the environment which included the following: pollution, soil degradation, global warming, over population, cutting forrest trees , and natural resources being depleted.
The business of the meeting included: collecting for the thanksgiving project, the angel tree, and the affirmative action forms.
After the business our demonstration was given by Angela Coleman. She had tips for creating decorative beads. She handed out instructions to everyone and explained how she used the painted beads for decorations. It was very interesting and she had made an item for each club member to take home with them. Thank you, Angela.
We joyed chip and dip and Halloween trail mix furnished by Angela Coleman before adjourning. Our next meeting is November 22, and we will have show in tell.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us.