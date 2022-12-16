The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, November 28, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Bette Sparks on Being Thankful using 1 Thessalonians 5:18, she led in prayer.
Zeda Woods called the roll with 7 members present and a total of 141 volunteer hours. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Harley Ann Thorne. The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on “Stay Healthy This Winter”, this report included information on the differences in Covid, Flu, and colds. it was very informative. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on “Non Stinky Paperwhites or the Paperwhites Narcissus”. They are ubiquitous during the holidays since they have huge clusters of showy blooms, they are easy to grow indoors, but have a loud scent. Some people do not like them for their scent. There are varieties that do no have the heavy scent. You can have the look without the smell. The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on “Wild Horses” and the way they are a danger to the environment.
The business of the meeting included the following: The Christmas party will be December 5 at 12:00 and it will be potluck, also bring a ten dollar gift. Zeda Woods and Margie Douglas attended the Fall Area meeting in Lafayette county on November 11. Just about everyone there received a door prize. The club did salads for the Toccopola Thanksgiving lunch at the Toccopola store. They were very thankful. The awards luncheon is December 1 at the Extension Office, at 12:00. Each person attending will need to bring a dish.
After the business of the meeting we had a time of sharing. It was a great time of fellowship.
The Toccopola Homemakers club meet on the fourth Monday of each month at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome new members and visitors. Come join us.
