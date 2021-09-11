The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, August 23, at 12:00 for their annual Picnic, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by Margie Douglas. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff. Zeda Woods called the roll and collected volunteer hours. There were eight members and two guest present with a total of forty seven volunteer hours.
There wasn't much business for the month. We reviewed the by-laws for the council, a reminder for dues to be collected at the September meeting, we will play bingo in September also. A tally sheet was reviewed from the fair in July.
Before we had our meal, Mr. Steve Coleman, husband of Angela, lead in prayer. We enjoyed a delicious pot luck lunch with many wonderful desserts, with much conversation and fellowship.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come check us out!
Those from Toccopola MHV attending the Pontotoc MHV Council on Wednesday, September 1, were: Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by Ina Graham, Vice President. Mary Francs Stepp gave the devotion by reading the poem, The Whisperer, from the book Psalms, written by Charles Hodges. Mr. Hodges was a former student of Mrs. Stepp. Margie Douglas led in prayer. The business included the following: committee reports, dues for October 1, By Laws report, and Holiday House. We decided at the time not to have Holiday house. Ole Mss interns Mikayla Jekabsons and Shane McMullen had the program which was a meal they had prepared.