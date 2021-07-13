May meeting
Toccopola Homemakers met Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 P.M. at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the president, Margie Douglas. The president did the devotion on your personal fragrance from “His Thoughts toward Me” using the following Scripture; 2 Cor. 2:14, Eph. 5:2 and Phil. 4:18. Everyone has some type of fragrance and we all want it to be a sweet smelling fragrance to God.
The minutes from February 2020 were read by the president which was our last meeting before the Covid virus shut down. Roll was called and hours collected by Zeda Woods. There were 153 volunteered hours and eight members present.
The Health report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on “The Eyes Have It”. An interesting report giving several things to look for in eyes changes. Some of these were double vision, floaters, dry eyes, blurry vision, trouble reading, etc.
Harley Ann Thorne gave a very informative Environmental report on Bradford Pear trees. Things we did not know; although they are beautiful when in bloom, they can cause much damage and be dangerous when they split and fall.
The upcoming events were discussed as follows; the flea market is June 5 at Court Square in Pontotoc, ribbons from Cultural Arts were passed out, County Fair is July 5 thru 10. Toccopola Club day to work will be Thursday night 5 to 8 and Friday 9 till 5.
We marked our books for the coming months on who would host each month.
The Program this month was circle a word puzzle. Zeda Woods was the fastest to solve puzzle.
After light refreshments of cookies and chips, the meeting was adjourned at 3:15 P.M.
We meet each fourth Monday of the month at 2 P.M. at Toccopola Community Center. Visitors and new members are welcome.
June meeting
The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, at 2:00, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President,
Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Mary Frances Stepp, she used Ecclesiates 12:13, and talked about our duty to God. Margie Douglas led in prayer.
Roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. There were 8 members and 2 visitors present. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff.
The Health report was given by Mary Francs Stepp, 12 things we need to think about to keep our hearts healthy. She did this in a form of a test, answering questions as to how much sleep we get each night to eating or not eating healthy foods. Making us check
up on our eating habits. The Garden report was given by Pat Williams on the many uses for cardboard in our gardens. Cardboard has many good uses we found out. The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne. It went right along with the garden report with this, How Long Does It Take to Decompose? One example was cardboard, which takes two months. Another example was aluminum cans which take 200-500 years, can you imagine! Thanks ladies for these informative reports.
The business of the meeting was a report from the flea market earlier in the month, we marked our club books with hosts for each month, and then the Fair which is July 7-10. Mary Frances Stepp and Angela Coleman volunteered to work on Thursday night. Those who volunteered to work on Friday were Harley Ann Thorne, Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods, Melba Edwards, Margie Douglas and Angela Coleman. The general rules for the fair were read by the president. The club will donate three door prizes for senior day at the fair
Our special guest for the afternoon was Bobby and O’ Neal Warren from Thaxton.
O’ Neal is a Pontotoc County deputy. He did a great job telling us to watch out for scams, what to do and not to do in case we get one of these calls. There are a lot of scams, phone calls, robot calls, false information, fake social security calls, among a few. Also there are people taking advantage of older people by promising to do work but want money up front. Be aware always because this is a real problem. He gave us phone numbers to report a scam. Thank you both for coming and sharing with our club.
We certainly do thank all our law officials for work they do to keep us safe.
The meeting was adjourned to meet again on July 26, at 2:00, at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and check us out.