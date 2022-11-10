The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, October 24, at the Toccopola Community Center for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. Angela Coleman gave the devotion from Jesus Calling and used Matthew 11:28-29. She lead in prayer.
The roll was called by Zeda Woods, with 9 members present and a total of 127 volunteer hours. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved.
The Garden Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp using Gardening Tasks for November. Some of the information was: Continue planting winter vegetables, such as beets, broccoli, cabbage, onions,radishes, and spinach, and plant cool-season flowers, such as carnations, petunias and snapdragons, also. November is a good time to plant ornamental trees and shrubs. There were many more interesting tips.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Food Waste.
The business of the meeting consisted of the following: a thank you for all who helped in any way with the preparing for Holiday House. The upcoming council meeting on November 2, decorating for Holiday House, and the day for Holiday House on November. 4. The Area Fall meeting is in Lafayette County this year on November 11. Each person attending will need to take a dozen finger foods and each club donate one door prize.
Angela Coleman volunteered to take care of the Angel Tree child this year. We will donate salads for the Thanksgiving lunch at the Toccopola Store. Our December Christmas party will be Monday, December 5, it will be pot luck, starting at 12:00 and bring a $10.00 gift.
After the business of the meeting Angela Coleman demonstrated the art of decoupage. She used the wet method, but explained there were several other ways to do this. She did a great job, as always.
The Toccopola Homemakers club meets on the fourth Monday at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. Visitors and new members are always welcome, come and join us.
