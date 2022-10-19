The Toccopola Homemakers club met on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Toccopola Community Center for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the President. Margaret Ratliff lead in prayer.
The roll was called by Zeda Woods and volunteer hours were collected. There were 8 members present: Angela Coleman, Peggy McCarter, Elaine McKnight, Margaret Ratliff, Bette Sparks, Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods and Margie a Douglas.
The business of the meeting included the upcoming Holiday House preparations. Volunteers gracefully offered their time and talents for this project. Canned goods were collected for the Food Pantry located at the Toccopola Store.
After the business of the meeting, a fellowship meal was enjoyed by all. And many delicious desserts. A good time was shared by all as we talked and enjoyed each other, We had not met since the July meeting.
The Toccopola Homemakers club meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We invite visitors and new members. Come and join us. Our next meeting will be this Monday, Oct. 24.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&