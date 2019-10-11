Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Margie Harris 10-8 Tonya Worthem 10-9, John Adams Flemons 10-10, Peggy McCarter 10-12, Bob Williams 10-12, Thelma Plunk 10-13 and Joan Inmon 10-15.
Garrett and Haley-Rose Craig welcomed their new son Camden Lee Craig borne on October 2 weighing 7 lbs. and 19.75 inches long. Proud grandparents, Steve and Cindy Collums said “he is perfect”!! Camden had lots of visitors at the hospital but baby brother, Bo Michael was so excited that Camden is now home. Congratulations to Y’all from everyone in Toccopola!
Genie and Deborah Wendler took a little road trip Saturday to Amory MS to meet some long lost relatives. They had a great trip and made some great memories. Genie really enjoyed meeting the new relatives. It was over all a good day!
David and Zeda Woods enjoyed a couple of days in Pearl, MS last week on a business trip.
Brenda Berry went to homecoming at ICC Thursday night. Brenda’s Aunt Marjorie Parks and her cousin Lynn and husband Neal Young from Atlanta, Georgia are here visiting with Billy and Brenda. Everyone is having a wonderful time. Mrs. Marjorie loves her Toccopola home town.
Per Rena Calfee; had a wonderful weekend spent with hubby (Greg). We went to Memphis Friday night and saw Joan Jett and Heart in concert… fabulous!! We spent the rest of the weekend with my wonderful sister in law Wanda. We enjoyed good food and went to an antique mall!! Watched Ole Miss beat Vaddy on the TV. Have laughed, cried, and talked about everything. It was just a great family time! And Sunday, my Aubrey Baldwin will be baptized!! She is such a light of love always has been and she has always loved God and she is an awesome example of a child of God!! My hearts cup runneth over!!
Visiting with Bro Tommy and Joan Inmon Saturday afternoon after the Thaxton School Reunion were Joy Huddleston and Kirk Moody of Cookeville TN, Jan Hewlette, Nichole, Rosey, Leeah Carter and Chandler Inmon. Bro. Tommy and Joan enjoyed having their children, part of their grandchildren and great grandchildren with them for Church at Bellevue then at home for Joan’s Birthday dinner on Sunday.
Those from Toccopola Homemakers who attended the Council Meeting in Pontotoc on Wednesday, October 2, were: Melba Edwards, Zeda Woods, Margaret Ratliff, Harley Ann Thorne, Sue Tidwell, Bette Sparks, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by President Lynda Smith, the devotion was given by Dixie Bowles. She read from Jesus Calling using John 1:12, Rom. 10:13, and Luke 12:17 and led in prayer. Margie Douglas called the roll and read the minutes in absence of the secretary.
The Council was introduced to Jane Chambers who will be working with 4-H and Homemakers. The committee reports were: Family issues; Dixie Bowles reported that their club had taken bookmarks to the first grade students at South Pontotoc, Environmental; Peggy Young reported their club was taking old newspapers to the Veterans office. Margie Douglas gave a report on the upcoming Holiday House, the day for cooking and the day to set up for holiday house. The day for setting up for holiday house was changed to 9 A.M. on October 30. There was a good response from everyone to help on each of these days. Dixie Bowles gave a report on the recent Area meeting. She complemented Pontotoc County on their attendance and Houston’s great job hosting. Everyone was given sweet potatoes for attending. Record books are due at the Extension Office on November 12. Motion was made by Harley Ann Thorne and seconded by Dixie Bowles for the Council to purchase four fans for the upcoming events. Dixie Bowles invited everyone to Homecoming at Toxish Baptist Church on October 17.
State Council is May 11-13 and Mid-Summer Board will be February 12-13. The meeting was adjourned for our salad luncheon. Melba Applewhite was our guest speaker. Melba is a four year breast cancer survivor. She spoke on her experiences and encouraged us to get our yearly checkups and be an encourager to those around us. In her speak she stressed that you are not alone in the cancer journey. You have prayer warriors, other survivors leading you through each step but most of all God always by your side giving you strength, love and faith that He will never leave you. I (Margaret Ratliff) was personally moved by Melba’s inspiring talk of her journey. She brought me to tears and then made me laugh. Melba has a very positive attitude and is a great encourager for cancer survivors. She is a first cousin to Harley Ann Thorne and Mary Frances Stepp.
Just saying; Anger and bitterness are destructive emotions. They isolate us from each other and from God. Where anger and bitterness have taken root in your heart, love cannot grow. Nor can the seeds of forgiveness, hope or peace find fertile ground to grow.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!