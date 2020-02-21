Charlotte Whitworth wanted to remind everyone that the Toccopola third Sunday singing at Toccopola Baptist Church has been moved to Sunday, February 23.
Happy Belated Birthday wishes to Shakiyah Wilson 2-6 and Happy Birthday wishes to Mrs. Mary Anderson 2-25.
Friday night Donna Patton attended the 40th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy at the Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom. Donna attended as the guest of Dr. Gloria Kellum with whom she worked for 15 years. It was a wonderful event.
Pine Bluff Christ of Christ had their Valentine Banquet Saturday night in the fellowship hall. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the meal served by the youth of the congregation. Brenda Berry said they appreciated all that the youth did to make it a happy and blessed evening.
Friday night Brenda Berry, Allen Drewrey and family and Bonnie Pepper, Lana Drewrey’s mother and several other friends enjoyed eating at the Toccopola Grocery.
Lakan and Justin Howe have a new baby boy, Gregory Thomas, born early Tuesday morning. Big sisters, Mary Kyle and Anna Lake, are in love!
Saturday afternoon Gena Hodges visited Brenda Berry. They enjoyed a great visit and beautiful weather.
Ben and I visited Clyde and Annette Mize in Guntown Thursday. We had a wonderful visit and a delicious lunch. These two people are excellent cooks. Afterwards, we stopped to see our great granddaughter Elizabeth and grandson Nathan Plunk in Saltillo. Friday night Ben took me to Cravin’ Catfish in Sherman for Valentines (he said)…but Fridays is always our date night…so I do not think he should get any points for taking me out to eat!!! Ladies, what do you think??? All kidding aside, I am blessed with a wonderful Christian husband.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!