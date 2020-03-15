Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Will Herren 3-12, Dakota Ragland 3-13, Twins, Sandra Collums and Paulette Dennis 3-13, Tyler Thorne 3-14, Elaine McKnight 3-16 and Danny Collums 3-17.
We would like to send get well wishes to two of our Pontotoc County Homemakers Martha Tutor and Brenda Cianciotto.
David and Donna Patton joined Lauren Patton and her boyfriend, Brent Rogers Saturday evening in the home of Brent’s parents Debbie and Dalton Rogers of Water Valley. We enjoyed a delicious supper of fresh crappie and all the trimmings.
Ben and I enjoyed a visit from our Guntown friends Clyde and Annette Mize. We had a great time reminiscing our growing up years…how the times have changed in 60 years…how some of progress is better but morals seem to be declining. All in all a fun time with our friends.
Those from the Toccopola MHV club, who attended the council meeting in Pontotoc March 4, were: Mary Frances Stepp, Zeda Woods, Margaret Ratliff, Harley Ann Thorne, Sue Tidwell, Melba Edwards, Sally Hope, Pat Williams, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the President, Lynda Smith, and Linda Deaton from the Algoma club led in prayer. The roll was called and the minutes read by Mary Frances Stepp and were approved. The business of the meeting included, committee reports and the Blue Ribbon Luncheon on April 1, which will be pot luck and each club is to bring three desserts. The Spring Area meeting will be April 14 at the MSU Extension Office Lafayette County. The theme this year is Spring Forward Together. Each person attending will bring a dish and each club will bring three door prizes. The MHV State Council is to be May 11 through May 13, at MSU Campus in Starkville. Registration for this event is March 16. Cultural Arts day is March 30 from 8:00 until. 11:30 A.M. These should be items made in the current year. Lynda Smith reports on the Special Project for the year. Special project included giving each school $200 for Reading Program for first grade and kindergarten. After the meeting, we adjourned to another room for the MHV Fashion Revue. We were pleased to have twelve entries this year. Toccopola MHV had several ladies who participated: Margie Douglas, Zeda Woods, Mary Frances Stepp, and Pat Williams. All first place entries will go on to the area meeting on April 14. Thanks to all who helped and participated in any way for this event. After the meeting, Algoma Club served delicious refreshments.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!