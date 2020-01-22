Greetings from Toccopola!
REMINDER: The Homemakers have a meeting on Thursday, January 23 from 10 A.M. until 12 at the Extension Office in Pontotoc. This is a training meeting for the coming year. All Club Officers and Council Officers may attend. Lunch provided.
Toccopola community was saddened to hear of the passing of Haygan Baker, son of Dalton and Cheyenne Baker. Please remember this family and their friends in this very difficult time in your prayers.
We were glad that Jannie Boles is getting better and got to come home from hospital…but…please keep her in your prayers.
Happy Birthday wishes to Mickey Williams 1-23
Hoyt Tutor received 4th place overall in Preteen B class with the Southeast Cross Country Association (SECCA). Russell and Jane Mahan and Hoyt attended their awards banquet in Cullman Alabama Saturday. Congratulations, Hoyt on your great dirt bike riding!!!
Rena Calfee said her granddaughter Megan Bynum turned 8 on January 17. Megan had a slumber party with her friends on Saturday night to help her celebrate.
Brenda Berry, Shelia Ratliff and I enjoyed attending a bridal shower for my granddaughter Catherine Plunk at the home of Catherine’s cousin, Lerissa Plunk Robbins in Pontotoc. It was a great time with family and friends and plenty delicious food.
Donald and Margie Douglas enjoyed their daughter, Karen, and great grandson, Bo, visit on Saturday. Margie said it was such a joy to see the baby crawl and look around.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!