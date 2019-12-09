Toccopola had another great Christmas Parade Saturday night! We want to thank everyone that participated and a special thank you to the South Pontotoc Band. First place winner was Carousel by the Lovelace/Coleman Family, Second place was Little Mr. Fairest of the Fair by Rohen Tutor and third place was the Church of the Living God. A special thank you to the Fishers of Men who helps us each year to bring the community together with love and fellowship…..last but not least thank these ladies for all their hard work in the kitchen and serving the food (Deborah Wendler, Hope Herren, Amy Chrestman and Anita Coleman and to Bart Ratliff for grilling)….great fellowship with neighbors.
Bellevue Baptist Church will have their Christmas Program, Bethlehem Story, on Wednesday night, December 18, at 7:00. This will be the adults, youth, and children together. Everyone is invited to attend this wonderful time of celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Happy Birthday wishes to Calvin Worthem 12-8, Robert Coleman 12-12, Barry Wardlaw 12-15, Joe Hall 12-15, Wanda Luther Dean 12-15 and Cameron Flemons 12-17. Happy Anniversary wishes to Jerry and Joyce Flemons 12-17.
Sneed Cousins; Mary Francis Stepp, Lynda Bodenheiner, Theda Russell, Inette Maples, Harley Ann Thorne, Jo Hale, Amanda Edding and Melba Applewhite enjoyed their annual Christmas Party at Mary Francis Stepp’s Saturday. Lots of fun with games, good food and company plus Dirty Santa!
Several from Bellevue Baptist Church ate at Seafood Junction Saturday night and afterwards, drove by to see the live nativity at Algoma Baptist Church.
Pontotoc County Homemaker Volunteers had their Awards Banquet Thursday at the Pontotoc Extension Building Thursday, December 5. Those from Toccopola MHV club who attended the Pontotoc County Awards Program were: Harley Ann Thorne, Pat Williams, Margaret Ratliff, Zeda Woods, Bette Sparks, Elaine McKnight, Mary Anderson, Sue Tidwell, Mary Frances Stepp, Melba Edwards, and Margie Douglas Council President Lynda Smith welcomed everyone and Janis Crawford led the American Pledge. Devotion was given by Margie Douglas and she led in prayer; recognition of guests was given by Jane Chamblee, Extension Agent. . After the devotion, everyone enjoyed a lunch of Chicken and Dressing, sweet and white potatoes, green beans, choices of several salads, and a choice of several desserts. After the lunch there was a presentation Awards; Health and Nutrition Report was Mary Francis Stepp, Toccopola Club; Program Leader Report went to Harley Ann Thorne, Toccopola Club; Secretary Record Book went to Toccopola Club (Zeda Woods and Margie Douglas); Outstanding Club Project went to Beckham Club; Club of the Year went to Beckham Club; Outstanding Volunteer Award went to Carol Pierson, Hanging Grapes Club; Member of the Year Award went to Dixie Boles, Beckham Club. After the Officer Installation and Announcements, the meeting was adjourned with the MHV Creed. There are five Homemaker Clubs in Pontotoc County and they had worked hard to make a difference in their communities and County.
Donald and Margie Douglas had breakfast with the Valley VanWinkle family on Saturday, December 7, at the BTC in Water Valley, in honor of Rosa VanWinkle fourth birthday. Brad and Karen VanWinkle were also in attendance. At One o'clock all the family gathered for the Water Valley Christmas Parade, and watched all the children gather candy! After the parade, Rosa VanWinkle had birthday cake and presents with family and friends. She was so excited! Saturday night there was a family gathering at the home of Karen and Brad VanWinkle, those attending were: Chuck and Carla McLarty, James Douglas, Tiffany, Micky, and Catherine Babb, Philip, Lyndsey, and Rowe Woods, Donald and Margie Douglas, and the Brad Van Winkle family. They had a wonderful time of fellowshipping and recalling times past, and of course, lots of food. Sunday afternoon Penelope VanWinkle celebrated her fourth birthday with a baby doll party at Brad and Karen VanWinkle’s Home. Penelope enjoyed all her presents, birthday cake and playing with friends.
Shelia Ratliff enjoyed the Christmas party Saturday night at the Pontotoc Church of Christ. There was lots of good food and everyone had a great time playing “dirty Santa”. Always a good time when you get together with Brothers and Sisters in Christ…. great fellowship. This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!