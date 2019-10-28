Greetings from Toccopola!
REMINDER: Holiday House Friday, November 1 at Pontotoc County Extension Building from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M. sponsored by Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers of Pontotoc County. Chicken and Dressing with Trimmings $7 (includes drink and dessert). Lunch served from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. To place take-out orders call 489-3925 between 10 A.M. and 12 P. M. There will crafts for sale, door prizes and MHV Country Store. Come and join us for a fun day!
Happy Birthday wishes to Lauren Collums 10-25, Jaleigh McIntosh 10-26 and LaDon Bailey 10-28. We want to wish Happy Anniversary to our grandson, Nathan and Kelli Plunk 10-25.
Each Sunday evening from 5-7 special prayer is going on at Brown Chapel Church in Oxford. Toccopola Church of the Living God helped Spring Hill Toccopola Church Celebrate their Pastor Wiely and 1st lady Fredia Starks 17th anniversary 10/20/19.
Donald and Margie Douglas attended a wedding reception/shower for Sam and Lydia VanWinkle on Saturday, in Water Valley. Sam and Lydia were married on October 17. There was family and friends from both sides of the family in attendance with lots of presents and good food. Congratulations to Sam and Lydia and wish you many years of happiness!!!
Michelle Plunk and Shelia Ratliff enjoyed antique shopping with cousins, Deb Williams and Kaye Watson near Memphis Saturday.
Pontotoc Church of Christ had their annual Harvest Festival Saturday night. Cook off winners were: Chili winner, Kyle Eubank, Chocolate pie winner, Kathryn Williams. There were several door prizes, guessing game prizes and lots of games for young and old….Of course, the traditional hayride and plenty of delicious food. What a wonderful way to fellowship and have fun with brothers and sisters in Christ! A big thank you for Scott and Karen Anderson for heading this up and all the hard work they do!!!
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!