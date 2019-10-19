Greetings from Toccopola!
Reminders: The Pontotoc County MHV Holiday House is November 1, so mark your calendar for that day to come out and enjoy a delicious meal and shopping for Christmas.
Church of the Living God will be in Amory on the 4th Sunday of this month.
We want to wish Happy Birthday to Jerry Ragland 10-17, George Fesmire 10-19 and Josiah McKnight 10-23. Happy Anniversary wishes to Nicky and Faith Brewer 10-11, Russell and Jane Mahan 10-14, Michael and Cyndi Hyland 10-17 and Eddie and Twyla Morris 10-22.
Donald and Margie Douglas enjoyed a visit from their daughter Karen, and three great
granddaughters, Rosa, Penelope, and Cybil VanWinkle on Saturday. They had just come from the Wise farm and were excited about all they had experienced. Margie said they really enjoyed this time together.
Jerry and Paula Bates from World Evangelism visited Pontotoc Church of Christ Sunday morning. World Evangelism is involved in evangelism through radio, TV, printed material, Bible training schools, seminars and personal evangelism in many countries of the world. Bro. Jerry gave a report on mission work in India.
Mary and Gary Anderson recently went to Covington, TN to the Ben Hamblin Family Reunion. Mrs. Mary said they had a wonderful time.
Ben, Margaret, Bart and Shelia Ratliff, Carlton, Michelle, Thelma, Jeff, Tammy, Catherine, Nathan, Kelli, Elizabeth Plunk and Matt Sullivan met at Montgomery’s in Pontotoc for lunch Sunday to celebrate Catherine’s and Thelma’s birthdays. We always enjoy spending time with family.
Shelia Ratliff and I attended a bridal shower for Hannah Williams Massey Sunday afternoon at the Fellowship Building at Pontotoc Church of Christ. Hannah got lots of beautiful gifts and everyone enjoyed the refreshments (especially the sour cream coconut cake….Wow… so moist and delicious).
Just saying….people that depends on other people to make them happy can never be truly happy. We have to trust and depend on God.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!