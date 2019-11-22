Greetings from Toccopola!
Toccopola Christmas Parade Saturday, December 7….Line up at 4:30 pm and parade starts at 5:30 pm. NEED ENTRIES…any questions call Hope Herren at 419-3789…After parade; in the Toccopola Community Center there will be food and entertainment (Fishers of Men). Of course, Santa will be there!!!
There is “Wreaths across America” for sale: $15 each Contact Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903
We want to send prayers and sympathy to the family and friends of Brentley Drewrey who passed away last week.
Our granddaughter, Chelsea Plunk from Southaven visited with us Saturday afternoon. We enjoyed her visit and getting to see her new vehicle.
Thursday Ben and I visited Clyde and Annette Mize in Guntown. Enjoyed a great breakfast and our reminiscing session….. Great couple.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!