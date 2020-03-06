Greeting from Toccopola!
Remember Book Exchange Saturday, March 7 from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the Toccopola Community Center.
Happy Birthday wishes to Elijah Flemons 3-9 and Happy Anniversary wishes to John and Aquilla Bridges 3-7.
Amy and Lynlee Chrestman and Ranecia and Mary Collins Wardlaw enjoyed going to the Orpheum in Memphis Saturday night.
Harley Ann Thorne and I went on a shopping spree in Tupelo Thursday....had a great lunch at Longhorn Steak House and talked and talked all the way to Tupelo and all the way back to Toccopola (ha)….Great fun!!!
Ben and I, Bart and Shelia Ratliff and Thelma Plunk went to our granddaughter, Catherine Plunk’s wedding Saturday in Nesbitt at The Gin to Matt Sullivan. The Gin was beautifully decorated and the ceremony was beautiful… but the main thing that stood out to me was the Preacher stating that it was not a marriage just between a man and a woman but between the two and God and God should be first in the marriage. So True! On the humor side…we had a race between 10 month old Elizabeth Plunk with her toy push walker and her great grandmother Thelma Plunk (not telling her age) with her real walker out on the front porch. Elizabeth kept looking back to see if Great Grandmother was keeping up. They were so funny!!!
Brenda Berry had a busy week-end…Friday night had supper at Toccopola Grocery and enjoyed Britney McGee’s music…Saturday attended Catherine Plunk’s Wedding in Nesbitt and had a wonderful visit with her son, Gary Wilson and his fiancé Michelle in Memphis.
The Toccopola Homemakers met on Monday night, February 23, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Mary Frances Stepp, she read from Jesus Calling, using Luke 14:16 and Hebrews 13:15 on being thankful. Peggy McCarter led in prayer. Roll and volunteer hours were collected by Zeda Woods. Minutes from the January meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved. The Health Report will be the Demonstration for the month by Mary Frances Stepp. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on starting plants from seeds. A perfect way to start an early garden would be to start on the inside and later transplanted. The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on ways to protect the environment. Some examples include: Recycling, turning the lights off when not in use, use energy efficient light bulbs, open the windows, etc. The President reported on the benefit for Darla Pennington, the upcoming Fashion Revue on March 4, and the Cultural Arts on March 30. Those who volunteered to work at cultural arts were: Mary Frances Stepp, Harley Ann Thorne, Zeda Woods, Sally Hope, Margaret Ratliff and Margie Douglas. There was also a report on the traveling pillow cases, the club has turned in nineteen, and there is a need for more. Mary Frances Stepp gave a report on the book,” Being Mortal” by Atul Gawanda. Medicine and what matters in the end. The talk was on things we need to know as we get older. After the meeting, Mary Frances Steep, Sally Hope, and Peggy McCarter served delicious refreshments. The meeting was adjourned at 9 PM. Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday night of each month, at 7 P.M. at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and check us out.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!