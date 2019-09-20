Greetings from Toccopola!
REMINDER: Toccopola Homemakers will meet Monday, September 23 at 7 P. M. at Toccopola Community Center. This is bingo month so please bring a $5 gift. Our dues for the year is due so be prepared to pay those…..looking forward to seeing everyone.
Happy Birthday wishes to Adam Patton 9-18, Donald Coleman 9-19, Norma Pinkston 9-19, Ray Coleman 9-21, Cynthia Morris 9-21 and Mary Francis Stepp 9-22.
Several enjoyed hearing Jerry Ragland play his guitar Thursday night during the Toccopola Grocery Karaoke night. Toccopola Grocery has good entertainment plus delicious food…come and have fun.
Some of the ladies from Pine Bluff Church of Christ attended at Ladies Day in Summerville Tn. Everyone enjoyed a wonderful day with other Sisters in Christ.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!